All of Season Six’s level progression rewards in Sea of Thieves

Four years after its initial release, Sea of Thieves is going strong with the launch of its sixth season. It may have had a rocky first few months following criticisms over its lack of content, but by this point, these issues have been addressed.

Our guide below lists all the major rewards you can expect to unlock throughout Sea of Thieves Season Six.

All Season Six rewards

As expected, there are a total of 100 levels to progress through during Sea of Thieves’ sixth season. To make it easier to follow, we’ll list the unlocks by reward type.

Ship Cosmetics : Flag of Dark Relics – Unlocked at level five Sails of Dark Relics – Unlocked at level 10 Spring Blossom Flag – Unlocked at level 10 with the Plunder Pass Spring Blossom Capstan – Unlocked at level 13 with the Plunder Pass Spring Blossom Hull – Unlocked at level 20 with the Plunder Pass Spring Blossom Wheel – Unlocked at level 23 with the Plunder Pass Spring Blossom Sails – Unlocked at level 30 with the Plunder Pass Spring Blossom Figurehead – Unlocked at level 40 with the Plunder Pass Warring Warren Cannons – Unlocked at level 50 Spring Blossom Cannons – Unlocked at level 60 with the Plunder Pass Spring Blossom Cannon Flare – Unlocked at level 70 with the Plunder Pass Collector’s Spring Blossom Figurehead – Unlocked at level 80 with the Plunder Pass Collector’s Spring Blossom Sails – Unlocked at level 100 with the Plunder Pass

:

Character cosmetics : Forest’s Blessing Costume 1 – Unlocked at level one with the Plunder Pass Naval Commander Hat – Unlocked at level 15 Naval Commander Shirt – Unlocked at level 17 Bunny’s Bounty Bucket – Unlocked at level 20 Naval Commander Pegleg – Unlocked at level 22 Makeup of Dark Relics – Unlocked at level 25 Naval Commander Jacket – Unlocked at level 30 Naval Commander Dress – Unlocked at level 33 Forest’s Blessing Tattoo – Unlocked at level 33 with the Plunder Pass Tattoo of Dark Relics – Unlocked at level 36 Naval Commander Trousers – Unlocked at level 40 Naval Commander Long & Short Hair – Unlocked at level 43 Belle’s Hat – Unlocked at level 45, only for Pirate Legends Forest’s Blessing Costume 2 – Unlocked at level 50 with the Plunder Pass Naval Commander Boots – Unlocked at level 55 Springshell Pocket Watch – Unlocked at level 60 Naval Commander Gloves – Unlocked at level 66 Blooming Barrel Blunderbuss – Unlocked at level 70 Naval Commander Belt – Unlocked at level 76 Naval Commander Hook – Unlocked at level 80 Naval Commander Beard – Unlocked at level 84 Naval Commander Eyepatch – Unlocked at level 90 Forest’s Blessing Costume 3 – Unlocked at level 90 with the Plunder Pass Wreath of Wisdom Crown – Unlocked at level 96 Scar of Dark Relics – Unlocked at level 100 Stranger’s Cutlass – Unlocked at level 100, only for Pirate Legends

:

At several other points between the aforementioned unlocks, players will acquire varying degrees of gold, doubloons, and ancient coins for their troubles.