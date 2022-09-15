The best Pokémon Teams for the Weather Cup in Pokémon Go – September 2022

The Weather Cup will put your best Pokémon to test in Pokémon Go. You will need to create a unique team of three Pokémon to use against an opportunity, allowing you to pit some unique combinations in a limited cup. You won’t be able to use every Pokémon available in the game, making it important to consider your options. This guide covers some of the best Pokémon Teams for you to use in the Weather Cup in Pokémon Go.

The best Pokémon Teams in the Weather Cup

The Weather Cup will take place from September 15 to 22. You can use any Pokémon so long as they are a Fire, Ice, Rock, or Water-type, and they cannot exceed 2,500 CP.

Abomasnow, Politoed, and Jellicent

This first team will use Abomasnow as the Lead Pokémon. Although it is heavily weak against Fire-type moves, Abomasnow is superb option for this competitive cup, and we recommend using Politoed and Jellicent on this team. Politoed is a solid Water and Ground-type Pokémon, and Jellicent is an all-rounder Water and Ghost-type, ideal to be the Closing Pokémon for this team.

Abomasnow: Powder Snow (fast move), Energy Ball, and Weather Ball (Ice-type)

Politoed: Mud Shot (fast move), Weather Ball (Water-type), and Earthquake

Jellicent: Hex (fast move), Bubble Beam, and Shadow Ball

Cradily, Swampert, and Kingdra

The next combination we want to highlight features Cradily, likely the best Pokémon for any player to use in this competition. Cradily will come out swinging in these fights with an incredible moveset, but it is weak against Bug and Ice-type attacks, which you want to watch out and protect against. You want to make sure to grab Swampert and Kingdra for this team.

Cradily: Bullet Seed (fast move), Stone Edge, and Grass Knot

Swampert: Mud Shot (fast move), Hydro Cannon, and Earthquake

Kingdra: Dragon Breath (fast move), Outrage, and Octazooka

Tentacruel, Lanturn, and Walrein

For this next combination, we have Tentacruel as the Lead Pokémon. It’s a defensive Pokéon that can use its bulk to bully most opponents, with excellent charged attacks that debuff opponents. When you’re ready to switch, you can use Lanturn, a perfect Water and Electric-type Pokémon to use in the Weather Cup, and Walrein, a go-to Water and Ice-type many players are likely familiar with using in the Great and Ultra Leagues.

Tentacruel: Poison Jab (fast move), Acid Spray, and Scald

Lanturn: Spark (fast move), Surf, and Thunderbolt

Walrein: Powder Snow (fast move), Icicle Spear, and Earthquake

Ludicolo, Tapu Fini, and Alolan Sandslash

Our next team will make use of Ludicolo, a Water and Grass-type. Although it has access to Water-type moves, Ludicolo’s moveset gives it plenty of flexibility to use Grass-type attacks, perfect to counter any Water or Rock-types it fights. To back it up, we recommend using the legendary Tapu Fini and Alolan Sandslash.

Ludicolo: Razor Leaf (fast move), Leaf Storm, and Ice Beam

Tapu Fini: Water Gun (fast move), Surf, and Moonblast

Alolan Sandslash: Shadow Claw (fast move), Ice Punch, and Bulldoze

Samurott, Seismitoad, and Regice

Our last team will feature Samurott, Seismitoad, and the legendary Ice-type, Regice. Samurott will be your Lead Pokémon, capable of using multiple Bug-type moves in its moveset. For the Switch Pokémon, you want to use Seismitoad, which will utilize Ground and Poison-type attacks. Finally, we have Regice, who will bring Electric and Ice-type moves to this team and will be the most robust of the trio.