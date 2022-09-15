The Weather Cup tier list in Pokémon Go – September 2022

The Weather Cup has arrived as a competitive cup in Pokémon Go. In this mode, you’ll have the chance to take a limited roster and use it against another player, pitting your teams against each out to see who comes out on top. You want to ensure you bring the best Pokémon to blow away the competition. This guide will cover the tier list and the best Pokémon to use in the Weather Cup in Pokémon Go.

The Weather Cup tier list

The Weather Cup will take place from September 15 to 22. When competing in the Weather Cup, any Pokémon you use must be at or below 2,500 CP for them to qualify, which is higher than the typical limited cups in Pokémon Go. All Pokémon on your team must also be a Fire, Ice, Rock, or Water-type.

Lead tier list

Your Lead Pokémon will be the first Pokémon you use during the battle. You call it out first, and it will take the initial hits of the battle. You want to make sure the Pokémon in this role has a decent amount of defense and a suitable amount of attack to defeat an opponent. If it’s weak against what your opponent uses, swap to your Switch Pokémon as quickly as possible. You want to reserve at least one shield for this Pokémon.

Tier Pokémon S Abomasnow, Cradily, Lanturn, Ludicolo, Samurott, Swampert, Tapu Fini, and Tentacruel A Alolan Ninetales, Alolan Sandslash, Arcanine, Blaziken, Jellicent, Mr. Rime, Poliwrath, and Salazzle B Articuno, Golisopod, Gyarados, Politoed, Qwilfish, Regice, Regirock, and Walrein C Aggron, Araquanid, Kingdra, Kyurem, Lapras, Lycanroc (Midnight), Pelipper, and Probopass D Avalugg, Blastoise, Empoleon, Magmaortar, Palkia, Seaking, Sudowoodo, and Victini

Switch tier list

Your Switch Pokémon will serve as a counter to your Lead Pokémon. It should be resistant to anything your Lead is weak to, and it will be more of an attacker. It should have a significantly higher attack power or serve as a hybrid attacker/defender with a balanced set of stats. Keep your team’s weaknesses and resistances in mind when finding a Pokémon for this role. You want to reserve at least one, sometimes two, shields for this one.

Tier Pokémon S Cradily, Gyarados, Jellicent, Politoed, Poliwrath, Regirock, Samurott, and Swampert A Abomasnow, Blastoise, Golisopod, Lanturn, Palkia, Seismitoad, Tapu Fini, and Walrein B Barbaracle, Golduck, Ludicolo, Lycanroc (Midnight), Milotic, Regice, Seaking, and Terrakion C Blaziken, Kingdra, Kingler, Pelipper, Quagisre, Qwilfish, Sudowoodo, and Vaporeon D Alolan Sandslash, Alomomola, Gastrodon, Kyurem, Magmortar, Mr. Rime, Tentacruel, and Wailord

Closer tier list

The final Pokémon in your roster will be the Closer. It will be the last you use against your opponent and should have the highest defense on your roster. While it should have a high defense, making sure it has a good enough attack to defend against the opponent is also important, ensuring you can obtain victory even if the rest of your team has been defeated. You shouldn’t have to use a shield for this Pokémon.