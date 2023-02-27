The best Pokémon to counter Walking Wake Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Walking Wake has made its way to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a unique Paradox Pokémon, a version of Suicune from the past, and it’s arrived at five-star raids. You’ll have the opportunity to add this Pokémon to your collection if you defeat it in battle, and we recommend bringing some friends with you to make sure you secure victory. It’ll also be important to optimize your team to ensure you can defeat it in battle. This guide covers the best Pokémon against Walking Wake in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to beat Walking Wake in Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It’s important to note that Walking Wake will only appear in Pokémon Scarlet. It will not appear in Pokémon Scarlet, which features Iron Leaves, another legendary Paradox version of Virizion. If you’re playing Pokémon Violet and want to find a Walking Wake Tera Raid, we recommend looking for other Pokémon players who need assistance in Pokémon Scarlet.

Related: How to find Walking Wake Tera raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Walking Wake will be a Water-type Tera battle. You’ll want to use Electric or Grass-type Pokémon against it. It knows the moves Hydro Steam, Dragon Pulse, Noble Roar, Flamethrower, and Sunnyday. Because it knows Flamethrower and Sunnyday, we recommend against using Grass-type Pokémon; we recommend players use Electric-types in this battle to make sure everyone can defeat it.

The best type of Electric-type Pokémon you can use against Walking Wake will include Toxtricity, Bellibolt, Sandy Shocks, or Miraidon. You want to be careful if you plan to use Miraidon because it is a Dragon-type, and Walking Wake does have Dragon Pulse, which could be super-effective. Of the choices we’ve listed, Sandy Shocks could be the best option for you to use because it is an Electric and Ground-type, making it resistant to any Fire-type moves Walking Wake uses. However, it is weak to Water-type attacks, so Hydro Steam could easily take it down.

To add to your list of available choices, some of the better Pokémon that could participate in this battle using Grass or Electric-type moves include Azumarill, Gyarados, Whiscash, and Palafin. You can use these optimal choices against Walking Wake, especially if you want to be resistant to Hydro Steam and Flamethrower.

You’ll have an opportunity to catch Walking Wake after you defeat it in battle. You can try to find more of these Tera Raids in your game or seek out others online.