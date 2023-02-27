Walking Wake is a new Paradox Pokémon appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a Paradox Pokémon for Suicune and will be available for a limited time. You’ll want to work alongside other players to help take it down and secure it for your collection before it disappears. You won’t have long to find it, unfortunately. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Walking Wake Tera raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Walking Wake Tera raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Walking Wake Tera Raids should begin to appear in the Paldea region, similar to the previous five-star. You can only start to receive these raid encounters after you have completed the game and then worked your way through the Gym Leaders once again. After you’ve done this, five-star raids will unlock. Once you defeat a handful of those, six-star and seven-star will begin to appear. These are five-star raids, so you shouldn’t have too much difficult taking on these Pokémon, but we do recommend bringing a team of friends with you to effectively take them down.

It’s important to note that the Walking Wake only appears in Pokémon Scarlet. You won’t be able to find it in the Paldea region if you are playing on Pokémon Violet. If you play this version of the game and you’re trying to find Walking Wake, you may need to see if other players online are looking for assistance in these raids or if you have a friend who owns Pokémon Scarlet and wants to group with you. Outside of these two methods, you’ll only be able to encounter Iron Leaves, the Paradox Pokémon for Virizion.

Walking Wake and Virizion will only appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for a limited time. You’ll want to work alongside other players in the game to secure victory and add this Pokémon to your collection.