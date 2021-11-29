The best Pokémon to use the Elite Charged TM on in Pokémon Go

Those who reached the rank 7 in the battle league at the end of the season received the Elite Charged and Fast TM item in Pokémon Go. It works similarly to the Charged and Fast TM already in the game, but now players can choose what abilities to give their Pokémon. The traditional item had a random chance. The item works on any Pokémon you have, so make sure you pick your Pokémon wisely and their move.

Any Legendary Pokémon

Your first choice to use an Elite Charged TM on should be any of your available legendary Pokémon. These are some of the most powerful Pokémon in the game, and many of them have event-exclusive moves that are available for a minimal time. The Elite Charged TM gives you the chance to give your Pokémon access to these incredible moves, so make sure you optimize on them whenever possible. These choices include Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Lugia, Groudon, Rayquaza, Cobalion, and many others.

While Legendary Pokémon are some of the best for the Master League, the Great and Ultra Leagues feature vastly different Pokémon. These are some of the best choices from each category to help you figure out which Pokémon you should prioritize for your Battle League teams.

Great League Pokémon

These are the best choices for Great League Pokémon.

Altaria

Azumarill

Bastiodon

Cofagrigus

Diggersby

Froslass

Galarian Stunfisk

Jellicent

Lickitung

Mandibuzz

Medicham

Nidoqueen (Shadow)

Ninetales (Alolan)

Politoed

Sableye

Scrafty

Skarmory

Swampert

Trevenant

Umbreon

Ultra League Pokémon

These are the best choices for Ultra League Pokémon.

Abomasnow

Blastoise

Clefable

Cofagrigus

Drifblim

Escavalier

Ferrothorn

Gliscor

Jellicent

Lapras

Lickilicky

Mandibuzz

Perrserker

Pidgeot

Primeape

Shiftry

Steelix

Sylveon

Talonflame

Venusaur

Master League Pokémon

These are the best choices for Master League Pokémon.

Dialga

Dragonite

Excadrill

Gyarados

Ho-Oh

Kyogre

Landorus

Lugia

Mamoswine

Melmetal

Metagross

Mewtwo

Palkia

Reshiram

Snorlax

Togekiss

Yveltal

Zacian

Zekrom

How you use your Elite Charged TM is up to you. It all depends on how you want to build your specialized Pokémon Go team. However, consider what Community Day Pokémon you’re using, and if they have any specialized moves you can’t obtain outside of using an Elite Charged TM.