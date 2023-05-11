The 10 best Roblox FPS games

There are not a lot of free games that offer full first-person shooter experiences. Although Call of Duty: Warzone (and a few similar games) provides a unique take on the genre, many interested players might be unable to enjoy them due to their high specs requirements. In that case, players can turn their heads towards Roblox FPS games that not only are easy to run but are also a blast to play. Whether you’re on PC, mobile, or Xbox, we’re listing 10 best fps games on Roblox that deliver an excellent gaming experience.

Arsenal

Image via Roblox Corporation

One of the most colorful games on this list is Arsenal. It doesn’t try to replicate popular military shooters, with it being much more comedic and putting matches on a luxurious beachside, mansions, and even spaceships. It even has ridiculous costumes and weapons for players to wear and try out. If you’re looking for a change of pace for the more serious games on Roblox, then Arsenal is worth checking out.

Bad Business

Image via Roblox corporation

Bad Business is one of the rare few that works hard to make you forget you’re playing Roblox. The game has its own in-depth progression system, has a familiar loadout build structure, and rewards players with loads of skins for completing challenges. It is team-based, but expect many to ignore capturing objectives as kills are more beneficial for leveling up.

BIG Paintball

Image via Roblox Corporation

BIG Paintball is one of the most popular FPS games in Roblox on the list that doesn’t involve traditional guns but instead features paintball guns. Winning an award back in 2019, BIG Paintball involves you tagging your enemies with paint in order to unlock better weapons. One hit, and you’ll die, immediately putting you back at base. Despite how easy it is to die, it’s actually a very chill game that you won’t find yourself getting mad at if you lose.

Counter Blox

Image via Roblox Corporation

Despite this game releasing back in 2015, it’s still one of the most popular FPS games on the site, and for good reason. While Counter Blox is what you would expect from a CS:GO clone with only a few game modes, the maps are fairly easy to get down, especially if you’re a fan of the game it’s mimicking. For the most part, the game is also fair in terms of gameplay because when you hit an enemy, you actually hit an enemy.

Critical Strike

Image via Roblox Coporation

Although good fps games on Roblox are not hard to find, not every game will keep you occupied for a long period. That said, Critical Strike offers a traditional style FPS experience and is one of the best games of the genre you can find on Roblox. What makes the game special is the arsenal of weaponry available to players. Furthermore, its fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled gameplay rewards skill and strategy.

Energy Assault

Image via Roblox Corporation

For players who are looking for something with pace, Energy Assault has you covered. You can rank up based on your performance, and the game is packed with cosmetics, skins, and weapons for you to get your hands on.

Entry Point

Image via Roblox Corporation

For fans of the Payday series, you’ll enjoy Entry Point. In the same vein as that game, Entry Point is an action game where you take on missions that require you to break into black sites, take down banks, and more. While you can go down the stealth route, you can also go in guns blazing, using explosives to try and complete your mission. The game also has three daily challenges for you to complete which can add a fun bit of difficulty to your missions.

Island Royale

Image via Roblox Corporation

The battle royale genre has been a fan favourite for FPS games, and that is precisely what you get with Island Royale. Set on a fictional island where players must fight to be the last one standing, you can either go solo or roll with a team. It follows the traditional battle royale theme, where players are dropped onto the island with nothing and must search for weapons and equipment to survive. The island’s size is gradually reduced by a storm, forcing players into closer proximity with each other as the game progresses. The last player or team standing wins the game.

Military Combat Tycoon

Image via Roblox Corporation

This first-person shooter differs dramatically from the rest, as the main goal is to increase your squad’s base size. With more collected kills, your team will earn access to tanks, helicopters, and money to build additional rooms for your hideout. The map can be considered too large for some, as driving to enemy bases can take minutes, but it’s still perfect for those bringing along a big group of friends.

Phantom Forces

Image via Roblox Corporation

It’s safe to say that Phantom Forces is the best Roblox take on Call of Duty. The game has over 100 guns and a handful of complex but eerily familiar maps to try them on. It does get bogged down by its insistence that you buy weapons crates to unlock gear, but you can go for hours without feeling like you have to purchase anything.