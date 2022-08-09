The best skins for Vantage in Apex Legends

Vantage headlines Apex Legends Season 14, bringing a new recon character to Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale shooter. As with any new character, there are two things people want to know — how to effectively use said character and which skins are worth investing in. In no particular order, our guide covers the best Vantage skins.

Ice Cold

Screenshot by Gamepur

Available as part of the Vantage Launch Bundle, this skin accurately portrays what the new sniper looks like dressed for harsh winter weather. The Ice Cold skin is able to achieve this look without making Vantage appear overly bulked up, thus preventing her from being a noticeable target. Her personality is also communicated through the slick goggles, helmet, and scarf emblazeoned with a paw print at the end.

Fiber Optics

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fiber Optics is far from one of Apex Legends’ unique skins. After all, every Legend has a version of this skin with the same color scheme and animated pattern that resembles a digitized flame. However, this skin suits Vantage better than many of the other characters. Fiber Optics can be crafted using 400 crafting metals.

Red Shot Raider

Screenshot by Gamepur

Red Shot Raider is one of Vantage’s Legendary skins. It features a unique mix of modern armor, along with references to Skull Town, which was reintroduced in Season 14. Vantage is seen wearing fancy armor plating along her legs and left arm. However, her right shoulder pad seems to be fashioned from the wings of a bat, referencing her Echo Relocation tactical. The helmet itself uses a creature’s skull, with Vantage’s face peering through the skull’s exposed mouth. This skin be crafted with 1,200 crafting metals.

Nocturnal Tactics

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nocturnal Tactics is identical to Red Shot Raiders in design, with only a difference in color scheme. The red and black aesthetic is replaced with a purple and grey look, accompanied by a golden-plated version of the skull helmet. This skin can also be crafted with 1,200 crafting metals.

Falcon Patrol

Screenshot by Gamepur

Falcon Patrol makes Vantage look like a near-future venerable war hero. The fur pelt is replaced by a jacket with more standard fabric material, adorned by the same white and orange color scheme as the rest of the outfit. There also subtle modernizations to bits of her armor plating around her legs and arms, which look cooler without veering too far into futurism. The white and orange color scheme also helps this simple design stand out better than the alternative-colored Genesis Effect skin, which makes visually distinguishing its details more difficult at a glance. Falcon Patrol can be crafted with 1,200 crafting metals.