The best skins for Wattson in Apex Legends

Natalie “Wattson” Paquette is a brainiac with a sense of adventure. Her love for technology, electricity, inventing, and soft Nessie plushies is what makes her, well, her! In the combat of Apex Legends, Wattson is themed around voltage and electricity, and that definitely comes across in a lot of her skins. She is a brilliant mind with a good heart and an even better sense of adventure. Here are Wattson’s top 10 skins.

Top 10 Wattson Skins

This list is in order from the 10th best, all the way up to the very best skin at the bottom. These skins are earned in a variety of ways, such as Twitch Prime, limited-time events, past battle passes, and in-store promotions, as well as year-round buyable skins. That said, this is not a “how-to guide” on how to get them, and we will not detail how to do such — some will never even be available again. This guide is about purely rating the aesthetics.

10. Sweet Dreams (Rare)

Images via Respawn

This adorable purple and yellow unicorn skin adds a splash of magic into the Apex Games.

9. Vaporwave (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

The bright colors of this skin are awesome, and the visor is pretty cool too.

8. Strange Attractor (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

This skin has a great high sci-fi aesthetic, but it isn’t as intriguing as some of its other variants.

7. Rocket Scientist (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

This red and gold recolor looks great, with white fluffy bangs to top it all off.

6. Cyber Security (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

This color scheme is sleek and her makeup is on point. At this point in the list, we’re definitely getting into the best of the best.

5. Haute Drop (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

This is definitely her best event Legendary skins, and the hat and color scheme are both great.

4. Dinomite (Epic)

Images via Respawn

This is one of the rarest skins in the game, and it is also extremely adorable.

3. Cyber Punked (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

This cyberpunk skin is definitely a show stopper. The black and hot pink look great together.

2. Kawaii Voltage (Rare)

Images via Respawn

This is the best Rare skin in the game in our opinion. It is so freaking cute and soft and good.

1. Ruby Joules (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

Here it is, the store exclusive recolor that stands miles ahead of its more common counterparts. The rare Ruby Joules skin has beautiful makeup, a stunning red color scheme from head to toe, and a cool spiky, flashy jacket. It is such an unexpected and bold color palette for a Wattson skin. She looks so beautiful and badass at the same time. Definitely number one, no contest.