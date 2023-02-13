The best spell combos in Hogwarts Legacy

Progressing through Hogwarts Legacy not only means giving you access to additional quests and items, but you’ll unlock the chance to use more powerful spells. You can learn a variety of spells while studying at Hogwarts, and some of them work together better during combat. Unfortunately, every loadout you use gives you access to four different spells, limiting your combinations. This guide covers the best spell combos you can use in Hogwarts Legacy.

The five best spell combinations to use in Hogwarts Legacy

Depulso, Glacius, Expelliarmus, and Bombarda

Depulso is an excellent spell to push an opponent away from you or if you want to throw them into a group of enemies. You can combine this with Glacius to freeze them in place, hit them with Bombarda to send them flying, or have it hit multiple enemies nearby them. Of course, Expelliarus will always be a good spell to focus on a single target, preventing them from using their weapon, and you can fire a Depulso to make them less of a problem.

Accio, Incendio, Levioso, and Flipendo

If you’re planning to use Incendio, it’s almost always a good idea to make sure you have Accio. You can quickly bring your focused target to you and hit them with a powerful attack. However, if you’re planning to hit multiple enemies, the Levioso spell, when upgraded, can cause multiple enemies to fly into the air, making them an easy target with Incendio. Finally, Flipendo is a solid Force spell that you can use if you have any lingering enemies in the air after you cast Levioso. It takes them several seconds to recover from these effects.

Arresto Momentum, Accio, Diffindo, and Confringo

For this next set of spells, we’re going to focus on using Arresto Momentum, a spell that causes an enemy to freeze in place or move extremely slowly. This is a good way to lock a character in place, and then you can cast Confringo on them, especially if you want to maximize the fire damage. If you want to bring a target closer to you, Accio is a good way to pull them forward, and then Diffindo is a powerful, cutting spell that you use on any close target.

Transformation, Levioso, Descendo, and Bombarda

If you’re looking to fling targets around a fight, Transformation is a good way to turn an enemy into a throwable object. For those who want to set up some lethal combinations, you can fling a target into the air using Levioso, slam them down with Descendo, and then fling another enemy at them using Transformation. We recommend capping this off with Bombarda and landing heavy hits against your targets.

Crucio, Diffindo, Accio, and Glacius

The final combination also takes advantage of the Unforgivable Curse, Crucio. This is a Damage Over Time attack that also marks an enemy with a Curse, causing them to take more damage. You can use this on a target and then hit them with Diffindo or Glacius, causing further damage. You can also draw in a target you’ve hit with Crucio using the Accio spell and follow up with your preferred attack combinations. These choices are relatively fluid, giving you plenty of options and potentially swapping out Crucio for the Imperio curse.