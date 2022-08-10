The best Splatoon 3 Deep Cut fanart — Best Shiver, Fry, and Big Man art

Squid Sisters Callie and Marie have been two of the main faces of Splatoon and its sequel, but Splatoon 3 is introducing new idol trio. Deep Cut features Shiver, Fry, and their manta ray friend Big Man. The internet is loving the new group — and Big Man in particular. Where there’s internet love, there’s fanart. We’ve compiled a list of the best examples right here.

Let’s start with some group shots. @kouwelm drew the whole gang with some beautiful shading, and they followed up with a no-shade version too.

@RamenNamenn drew the group with some slightly different poses than our previous pick. The style here really evokes the splashy ink that Splatoon is known for.

Instead of trying to match the in-game look, @fairysquid went an adorable way with chibi versions of the idols. This is probably the only way Shiver and Fry can have the same height as Big Man.

@Gavriil_MB1 also took the trio in a very different stylistic direction — a sassy one. Splatoon has some level of attitude, but we don’t expect the idols will flip the bird or moon us in the real game.

I like Big Man

Most of the fanart in this list shows the gang standing separately, but @zombvibes_ brought them all together in a group hug. Big Man is definitely ‘big’ enough to hold his pals high.

Had to draw my boys



Had to draw my boys

Before we put Big Man in the spotlight, let’s give Shiver and Fry a chance to shine. @NemugonArt focused on the two of them while keeping the manta man in the background.

The new Splatoon Idols!



The new Splatoon Idols!

Shiver and Frye (and Big Man in the Background!) 💙💛

The rest of this list is purely Big Man fanart — he’s the clear favorite. @pillowdinos showed her appreciation by dubbing him “the biggest man” of all.

this is all i needed in my life…big man!

@GeorgeZero remembered that many athletes have been labeled “big men” in the past. The result is Big Man with a basketball in hand. We’re willing to bet he can totally dunk.

@bdkmv49653 riffed on an old internet joke with their drawing. Big Man has certainly been getting a lot of love ever since he debuted.

i love big man splatoon i love him,

Finally, @starsquish wraps up our fanart list with a simple question. The answer is yes, by the way. We would absolutely give Big Man a big hug.