Charizard will be appearing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for a limited time. Charizard does not normally appear in the Paldea region, and because it will only appear for this brief time, you want to make sure to catch it while you have the chance. It will be featured in seven-star raid battles, making them incredibly tough to defeat. Although Charizard will be in a Dragon Tera type when you catch it, you can change it. Here’s what you need to know about the best Tera type for Charizard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What Tera Type should you give Charizard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Similar to other Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, the Tera type choices you make will want to reflect what type of Pokémon you will use. For Charizard, it’s a Fire and Flying-type Pokémon, meaning you want it to be a Tera type that will enhance its abilities in combat, namely its Fire and Flying-type attacks. You can choose to stick with the Tera type it has from the event, but we don’t recommend this. You will likely have better results in battles where you are increasing its amplified power.

You can change Charizard’s Tera type by visiting the restaurant in Madali, where you battle against the Normal-type Gym leader. When you have enough of the Tera crystals you want from other Tera raids, you can request the cooks at the restaurant to make you the Tera dish. We highly recommend you grab the Charizard while it’s available before worrying about changing its Tera type. Charizard will only appear in Scarlet and Violet for a brief time.