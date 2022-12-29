The Best Troops in Clash of Clans

Troops form the backbone of your army in Clash of Clans. While heroes and spells are great, it’s your choice of troops that is going to decide if a battle is going to be difficult or easy for you. They will form the bulk of your strategy in battles, so it’s good to know which ones are the strongest. With many buffs, nerfs, and updates coming to Clash of Clans as it develops, the best troops tend to change as well. Therefore, this guide will list the current ten best troops in Clash of Clans.

Related: The 8 best spells in Clash of Clans

The 10 best troops in Clash of Clans

10. Flame Flinger

Image via SuperCell

Flame Flingers are unlocked as the sixth Siege Machine from the level 6 Workshop. They launch three fire spirits, each of which sets fire to an area and deals huge damage. This makes Flame Flingers excellent at zoning and dealing with hordes.

9. Log Launcher

Image via SuperCell

You unlock the Log Launcher as the fifth Siege Machine from the level 5 Workshop. They are dependable and sturdy, launching logs every couple of seconds at the enemy. And we all know how dangerous Logs can be in Clash of Clans.

8. Super Dragon

Image via SuperCell

Super Dragons are Dragons that get boosted on level 7 and above. Their flaming breaths deal immense amounts of damage but remember that a Dragon stays boosted for only 3 days at a time, so use them well.

7. Ice Hound

Image via SuperCell

Ice Hounds are Super Troop variants of the Lava Hound that’s reached level 5 or above. They have higher HP and deal frost damage, but spawn fewer pups. Still, their extra stats and the value of slowing abilities make them a clear upgrade.

6. Bowler

Image via SuperCell

Getting Dark Barracks to level 7 gives you access to Bowlers. They are among the first troops you’ll get that have the ability to deal damage to several buildings in a line, making them a mainstay siege unit. They are extremely cost-effective at what they do.

5. Super Witch

Image via SuperCell

The iconic Witch becomes a Super Witch when boosted at level 5 or above. Unlike their baseline version, they spawn one big skeleton with amazing stats called Big Boy. This giant skellie can rampage all over the battlefield with ease.

4. Hog Rider

Image via SuperCell

It’s nice to see the Hog Riders be strong again. They are fast and tough, but they lack the damage output of some other troops. Still, they’re very cheap and can hop over Walls, prioritizing defensive structures. That makes them indispensable in the early game.

3. Yeti

Yetis come from level 14 Barracks, which means it takes a while to get them. They deal splash damage while boasting a high amount of HP and attack. The Yetimites they carry with them are essential in helping the Yeti take down pretty much any target.

2. P.E.K.K.A.

Image via SuperCell

Another iconic unit, the P.E.K.K.A. comes from level 10 Barracks. They have both high HP and attack and are essentially the best cost-effective tanks in the game. The trade-off is that they’re slow, but put enough firepower behind them and you’re set.

1. Healer

Image via SuperCell

Healers are flying units that come from level 8 Barracks. While they’re the only troops without an attack, their healing capabilities make them an indispensable asset to any strategy. That alone makes them the best troops in Clash of Clans.