The 10 best Android multiplayer games

Android games are almost always better together, so it is no surprise that so many great multiplayer games have been released for the platform. Whether you’re looking for a party game to play with friends, something to play online with strangers, or just want to engage in some friendly PvP strategy, there is something out there for you. Here are our favorite multiplayer games you can play on Android devices.

The best multiplayer games on Android – our top ten picks

The mobile game industry has exploded in the past decade. Phones and tablets have gotten more powerful, allowing them to display some truly impressive gameplay and graphics on the hardware, but it is the connectivity that makes these games truly special. Here are a couple of games that take advantage of this feature and offer some fantastic multiplayer experiences on Android devices.

Among Us

Image via Innersloth

It would be pretty sus of us not to include this game on this list. Among Us is one of the most popular and fun multiplayer games of all time. The fact that you can play with friends across any platform opened the game up to be one of the breakout hits of the past few years. Though developer Inner Sloth has spent plenty of time optimizing the game for whatever platform you play on, many of the tasks feel tailor-made for Android devices.

Black Desert Mobile

Image via Pearl Abyss

There aren’t many true MMOs available for Android devices, but Black Desert Mobile is certainly one of the best. This is the mobile version of the very popular Black Desert Online game, and, as you might expect, it does cut down on some of the user interface and graphics. However, it is still a stunningly beautiful world to explore and a growing community of players to interact with, offering the full MMORPG experience in the palm of your hands.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Image via Activision

If you’re a fan of FPS, then chances are you’ve played some Call of Duty in your day. The mobile version of this game delivers as close to the full experience of CoD as you’re going to get on Android devices. There is plenty of strategy and tactics that go into winning each round. The graphics, gameplay, and overall feel of Call of Duty: Mobile fit right in with what you’d expect from the series.

Clash of Clans

Image via Supercell

This is the game that spawned a hundred imitators, but it is still one of the best PvP kingdom-building games you can buy. Grow your kingdom, raise your army, and defend it against other players while also fighting to expand your borders. Even though it was first released almost a decade ago, the player base is still vibrant and the cartoony art style still holds up well.

Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

The biggest name in battle royale games is on nearly every platform, including Android. While it isn’t available via the Google Play store due to an ongoing dispute between Google and Epic Games, you can still download it off the Epic Games App and play it alongside your friends on other platforms. The player base is large enough that you’ll always have a match to join and new content comes out regularly enough that you will never run out of new skins to earn or new battles to fight.

Genshin Impact

Image via HoYoVerse

If you played Breath of the Wild and wished it had more cute anime characters in it, then Genshin Impact is the game for you. This free-to-play game offers some of the most well-implemented gacha mechanics you’ll ever see and a wide world to explore, as well as Domains that you can join up with other players to clear. Genshin Impact is a fun game with a lot of lore and plenty of great characters to choose from.

Hearthstone

Image by Blizzard Entertainment

Hearthstone is still one of the best multiplayer games on Android and continues to be a force in the industry over eight years since its initial release. The game’s lore, the deep deckbuilding mechanics, and the passionate community have kept it fresh and relevant all these years later. Create your team of heroes from across the Warcraft universe and use them to battle it out against other players. The competitive scene is a whole other beast, with tournaments and big cash prizes on offer for those who have the skill and luck to rise to the top.

Mario Kart Tour

Image via Nintendo

Most people have indulged in Mario Kart before, but this is the first time the series has leaped onto a non-Nintendo platform. Pick it up on Android devices and you can play through tracks themed around not only familiar Nintendo characters but also real-world locations. The gameplay is changed up to work better on the Android so it isn’t quite the same as the console version, but it is still incredibly fun and chaotic whether you’re playing on your own or against players from around the world. Just watch out for those Blue Shells.

Minecraft

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want a massive world to explore and the freedom to create whatever you’d like from the materials within it, Minecraft is the game for you. Dive into a world of blocks and let your imagination run wild as you try to survive alongside your friends. Even if they’re playing on different platforms, they can still join in on the fun.

Pokémon Go

Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go has changed a lot since it first burst onto the scene in 2016. There are plenty of events to take part in and whole new generations of Pokémon to find, capture, and train. Help your chosen team defend your local gym and join players within your community to fight legendary Pokémon out in the wild.