Clash of Clans APK download link (v.15.83.26)

Accept the call of barbarians and join the brawl in Clash of Clans. Raise your village and train your troops, because a new battle is just around the corner. Clash of Clans is a popular mobile combat strategy game developed by Supercell. You can play Clash of Clans on both Android and iOS platforms, however, you can also download an APK file and install it on your PC too. APK files are great if you want to manually install the game on your Android or PC, and we have prepared a working link for the latest version of the Clash of Clans APK file.

Clash of Clans APK download link

There are a few ways to find the APK file for Clash of Clans. We have sourced a working APK file for the latest version of Clash of Clans, which also contains links to older versions of the game.

Clash of Clans APK file (size: 299 MB, version 15.83.26)

What is an APK file?

Android Package Kit, also known as APK, is a file used by Android-based systems and emulators to distribute and manually install mobile apps. It is sometimes also referred to as AAP (Android Application Package). APK files can often be used to avoid regional restrictions or the use of the Google Play Store to install apps on your Android device, by way of manual installation.

How to install an APK file

APK files can be installed on an Android device and on a PC through the use of Android emulator software, like BlueStacks and LDPlayer.

To install APK files on your PC, start the emulator program and select the APK installation option it provides. Very often you can just drag and drop the APK file to the software’s home screen to begin installing the file. From there, follow the on-screen instructions to install the APK file.

To install the APK file on your Android device, head to your device’s download folder and find the APK file. Tap it and select the Install option. After that, follow the on-screen prompts to install the APK file on your device.