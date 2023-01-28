Fire Emblem Engage has many female characters who are amazing fighters. They also have unique personalities that are attractive to certain players. Some female characters are endearing to players, with some feeling like the character would make a great partner. While pairings will never happen in real life, you can’t help but wonder who would be the best out of all the girls.

Everyone has their preferences, and it’s not wrong to prefer one female character over another. But with several female allies in the game, there can only be a few that take the title of the best. Here are the 10 best waifus in Fire Emblem Engage.

10) Citrinne

Screenshot by Gamepur

Citrinne is a powerful spellcaster and one of Prince Alcryst’s retainers. She hails from nobility and has known Alcryst and Diamant since they were children. As a noble, she tends to default to spending lots of money or buying expensive gifts as a way of being nice to people. She also wants to try and improve herself, which is something she works towards improving.

9) Céline

Screenshot by Gamepur

Céline is the princess of Firene, and can often be found enjoying a cup of tea. She’s a caring person who dislikes other people getting hurt for her sake. If it was up to her, this war against the Fell Dragon wouldn’t be happening and everyone would be getting along. Don’t fake a smile around her and don’t feed her anything spicy to keep her happy.

8) Jade

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jade is one of Brodia’s border guards and a retainer of Prince Diamant. She’s an established author who writes books about the topics she sees. She can constantly come up with ideas for her books, whether that’s seeing something funny or getting stronger during battle. She can sometimes be blunt with her words, but she means well.

7) Lapis

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lapis is a skilled swordswoman and one of Prince Alcryst’s retainers. She worked hard to get to her position, and feels at home when she’s out in the countryside. Lapis keeps in touch with her parents, who send her care packages with yams, one of her favorite foods. She’s not used to the noble lifestyle, but she’s a reliable ally when you need it.

6) Yunaka

Screenshot by Gamepur

Yunaka is a skilled Thief who has great combat skills. When she’s not stealing something like the Ring of the Dawn Maiden, she’s preparing herself to fight the next group of enemies. While her skills hint at a shady past, you’re not likely to get more information out of her. But if you put your trust in Yunaka, you will have a reliable and fun-loving ally.

5) Etie

Screenshot by Gamepur

Etie is a deadly archer from Firene and one of Prince Alfred’s retainers. If there’s anything involving exercise or muscle growth, Etie is the first to know. She’s constantly doing her best to train at all times, even drinking tea with weighted teacups. While she might make you drink some questionable muscle growth stimulants, her focus on fitness has served her well in battle.

4) Panette

Screenshot by Gamepur

Panette is a powerful berserker from Solm and one of Princess Timerra’s retainers. She enjoys scary stories, ruins, and ghosts, which is great for any horror enthusiasts who feel a connection. Her dislikes are almost the opposite of Céline’s likes, but she’s still a nice person if you get to know her. Be prepared to explore the scary side of life if you stick around Panette.

3) Timerra

Screenshot by Gamepur

Timerra is a Sentinel and the crown princess of Solm. She’s the guardian of the Ring of the Radiant Hero, and takes her duties responsibly. If you ever want someone who enjoys the outdoors, you’ll find Timerra outside roasting some meat near a campfire. Just don’t tell her what she can’t do and be prepared to sing along when meat is cooking.

2) Chloé

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chloé is one of the few default flying units in the game and a retainer of Princess Céline. She enjoys street food and you can often find her waiting in line at her favorite food stalls. She’s an easygoing person, and doesn’t like the trappings of nobility (or acting like a noble). While joining her in the sky might be a challenge, there’s always a fun new food item to discover when you’re with Chloé.

1) Ivy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ivy is the crown princess of Elusia and rides a wyvern while casting magic. She’s a fountain of knowledge and enjoys reading, which is how she spent time with her sister Hortensia when they were younger. Her spells are powerful and she will do what she must to protect Elusia. But despite her dark color clothing choices, Ivy isn’t good with scary stories or anything horror related.