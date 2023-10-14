The Binding of Isaac: Multiplayer Release Date & How it Works

The Binding of Isaac has grown since its launch to become a game that players can invest their entire lives in. Its gameplay and sheer number of unlockables allow players to make a career in playing it, as several well-known content creators already have.

The one thing that’s been missing from the game, but that fans have consistently asked to be included in future updates is multiplayer. It’s an obvious fit but has always seemed like one feature too many to ask for from the developer, until now.

Multiplayer will be released in beta for the PC version of The Binding of Isaac: Repentance at some point in December 2023. We don’t have an exact release date or window because Edmund McMillen, the creator of The Binding of Isaac, shared the first teaser for multiplayer on Twitter and said it would release in “roughly a month and a half.”

Attention isaac fans! big announcement! pic.twitter.com/MfSS5TRtAm — 🜏 Edmund McMillen 🜏 (@edmundmcmillen) October 12, 2023

While not the most detailed announcement, it does at least show a vague timeline for when the beta will be released. A proper timeline for the plan to release the final version, and what platforms it will come to, should then be shared after the team has gotten over the beta’s release.

How Will Multiplayer Work in The Binding of Isaac

From what we’ve seen, Multiplayer in The Binding of Isaac: Repentance will be pretty simple. Players will need to have a friend online and ready to play with them. Then, they’ll have to select the multiplayer option in-game, find their friend, and start a multiplayer game.

Edmund McMillen explained that players will be able to jump into multiplayer on a fresh save or an old one, meaning they can take all the characters and items they’ve unlocked in their hundreds of hours of playing into a multiplayer session. It’s find for players to go in fresh and get punished as complete newbies.

This lack of limitations on progression means that players can recruit an experienced friend, or be dragged into the game by them, to get carried through to the final boss. It’s a fantastic way to see multiple builds in action at the most chaotic level. We’re actually worried about how many crashes are going to be caused by the insane combinations that players will create.

Are There New Items in The Binding of Isaac Multiplayer

At the time of writing, it doesn’t look like there will be any new items in The Binding of Isaac: Repentance’s multiplayer mode. However, Edmund McMillen has confirmed that there will be Post It Notes. These are going to be rewards that mark every player’s progression in a multiplayer game as they conquer new areas together with others. It doesn’t sound like there will be anything more, at least in the beta version.

Do You Need to Own The Binding of Isaac: Repentance to Play Multiplayer

Yes, Edmund McMillen has confirmed that multiplayer will be exclusive to The Binding of Isaac: Repentance. This is likely because the development team wanted to bring multiplayer to the biggest version of the game with the most items and compatibility, so it simply made sense to use Repentance.

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance requires every previous version of the game to run, so it’s really better for players to buy the latest version instead of looking at the original or buying individual DLC. Since multiplayer will initially be released on PC in beta, fans will want to own the game on Steam if they want to play multiplayer before anyone else.

Will The Binding of Isaac Multiplayer be Cross-Platform/Crossplay

At the time of writing, we don’t know if The Binding of Isaac: Repentance’s multiplayer will be cross-platform or have crossplay. More details will almost certainly be released as soon as multiplayer enters beta and players can access it. From there, the development team will outline a plan for how crossplay and cross-platform gameplay will work.