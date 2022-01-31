The Clefairy’s Moonlit Dance request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You’ll find that there are several requests for you to complete in Jubilife Village as you progress through Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These tasks are helpful to villagers, and they also provide you with beneficial rewards for completing them. Eventually, you’ll receive a task called Clefairy’s Moonlit Dance. In this guide, we’re going to detail how to complete The Clefairy’s Moonlit Dance request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Before you can receive this task, you will need to capture a Clefairy. You can find them wandering around in Coronet Highlands, specifically in the Fabled Spring region, alongside the lake. We recommend going at night.

After accepting the request, make your way to Astair to learn more about it. You can find them in the basement of Galaxy Headquarters.

Your goal will be to determine if the Clefairy Pokémon of Hisui also dance to the full moon. If you’re waiting for a full moon to appear, you’ll need to appear at the location, Coronet Highlands, and check the sky to see if there’s a full moon. If it’s not, sleep again until morning, return to Jubilife Village, and then return to Coronet Highlands, sleeping until nightfall. This gives a chance for a new moon to appear each night. However, it all comes down to luck for a full moon to appear.

When a full moon has arrived, make your way to Fabled Spring. You should have a waypoint on your map indicating the exact location. When you get there, a cutscene will play out, and you’ll watch the group of Clefairy dancing underneath the moon. Once the cutscene is done, you can return to Astair at the basement of Galaxy Headquarters with your findings and your reward.