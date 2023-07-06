Stardew Valley – All Farm Type Differences & Which Is Best

When Stardew Valley first launched, every player started on a standard farm. It had a basic layout and granted everyone an in-depth level of customization so you can make it how you wanted it to work. Now, there are several different starting farm layouts, and some of them encourage players to focus on a particular aspect of the game.

Contents

Every Farm Type in Stardew Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are six unique farm types in Stardew Valley. Each of them has distinct advantages for those playing the game. You have the Standard Farm, Riverland Farm, Forest Farm, Hill-top Farm, Wilderness Farm, Beach Farm, and then the Four Corners farm. Depending on what focus you want for your Stardew Valley farm business, these will vary in usefulness, but they can all be utilized by every player in the game.

All Standard Farm Advantages in Stardew Valley

Image via ConcernedApe

The Standard Farm is the layout of the original farm first given to players when Stardew Valley initially launched. It’s ideal for straightforward farming, raising animals, and constructing helpful buildings for their farming resources. I cannot recommend this location enough for anyone who wants a core experience of the game. It’s an excellent choice for anyone who wants to go through the regular experience, and they don’t plan to specialize in anything for their farm.

All Riverland Farm Advantages in Stardew Valley

Image via ConcernedApe

Rather than as much farming land, the Riverland Farm contains several rivers running through it for players who prefer fishing. You can catch fish you’d normally have to leave your land to obtain, but it has a higher chance for you to catch trash than normal. You want to utilize the fishing available here and spend time leveling it up here far more often as this will be your primary source of income throughout the rest of the game. You can farm crops and have animals, but you have far less space for them, meaning you will need to specialize in what you’re growing.

All Forest Farm Advantages in Stardew Valley

Image via ConcernedApe

The Forest Farm contains trees normally found in the Secret Woods in Stardew Valley, making it perfect for anyone who enjoys specializing in foraging. The west side of the farm spawns eight Large Stumps that you can harvest from each day using a bronze ax. These Large Stumps drop hardwood. There are several weeds guaranteed to drop mixed seeds each day, too. Unfortunately, there are more ponds than the standard farm, which means you might not have a lot of room to break into any heavy farming.

All Hill-top Farm Advantages in Stardew Valley

Image via ConcernedApe

You can find several mineral deposits all over the Hill-top Farm in this Stardew Valley layout. There are spawns of stones, ore, and geodes available on the land, but you need to increase your overall mining level to have a better chance of finding and obtaining them. The cliffs and stream running through the farmland make it difficult for large layouts of farming, but you can place pockets throughout the region. The stream does provide river fish, but there’s an increased chance of reeling in trash. For anyone who wants to take a risk, the Hill-top Farm is perfect for it.

All Wilderness Farm Advantages in Stardew Valley

Image via ConcernedApe

For those who want a bit more danger at night, you can choose to make a living at the Wilderness Farm in Stardew Valley. At night, monsters come out and wander your farm, but they do scale to your level, so you don’t need to worry about finding a powerful one wandering around. Feel free to grab these creatures outside while they walk around, rather than locating them in the mine. The lake on the lower-left side of the map contains lake fish, which you can normally find by the mountain, but there’s an increased chance of catching trash.

All Beach Farm Advantages in Stardew Valley

Image via ConcernedApe

The Beach Farm was an added location with the addition of Stardew Valley’s Ginger Island update. The large location is primarily made up of sand, with a small patch of green on the southwest region of the map, with a good amount of ocean water surrounding the entire region. There are small areas of freshwater lakes in the southwest part of the Beach Farm, but not too many, so don’t expect to do much freshwater fishing. There’s also a chance for supply crates to appear on the shore.

Because the farm primarily has sand, I don’t recommend it for any players that are beginning their first game of Stardew Valley.

All Four Corners Farm Advantages in Stardew Valley

Image via ConcernedApe

The final available farm is fairly large, broken up into four different sections. These sections are ideal for Stardew Valley players who plan to play with others in the group and will be sharing a farm with each other. The different corners include a small Forest Farm in the top left, the standard farm in the top right, the Hill-top forest in the bottom right, and a section with a pond in the bottom left. It is the largest available farm of the options, with a wide variety of diversity across the entire map.

The Best Farm Type in Stardew Valley

When it comes down to it, many Stardew Valley players agree that they adore using the Four Corners Farm, and it is the best one. Although it’s an ideal experience for players in a multiplayer game, it’s also extremely large for a single player to use and provides benefits from multiple unique farm layouts. The Four Corners farm is my favorite one, and although it takes a bit of time to stretch my legs and get used to everything about it, I find that I have everything I need while I’m playing my Stardew Valley game.