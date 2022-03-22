The farm dragons in Rune Factory 5 and what they do

New to Rune Factory 5 is the farm dragons. After completing the Whispering Woods, you’ll unlock the first of five farm dragons. As their name implies, these dragons’ main purpose is farming. They have a much bigger field than what you have on SEED’s property, meaning you can plant more crops and thus, in turn, get more money. The farm dragons are also where you build Monster Barns, which are required if you want to tame monsters. Here are all the farm dragons you can get in the game and how you can obtain them.

Dragon How to Obtain Earth Dragon Complete the Whispering Woods Fire Dragon Complete the Kelve Lava Caves Ice Dragon Clear the Meline Crystal Caverns Soil Dragon Complete the Thunder Wilderness Wind Dragon Clear Belpha Ruins: Depths

In addition to being able to build a Monster Barn on your farm dragon, you can also give it crystals to give your dragon a temporary small boost. To give your dragon a crystal, you need to walk up to its head when you’re on it and interact with it. You’ll then be given a menu where you can gift a variety of crystals.

Crystal (xAmount) What it does Gaia Crystal (x3) Boosts the soil’s health and damage resistance Glacies Crystal (x1) It will rain on the farm dragon for a few days Ignis Crystal (x5) Increases crops’ growth speed Terra Crystal (x1) Gives you more space to plant crops Ventus Crystal (x2) Get more crops when they’re ready to be harvested

The only drawback with the farm dragons is that it doesn’t come with small things like a fertilizer bin, lumber/stone box, or a storage box, which you can get for free in quests. So, if you want to keep your farm dragon’s soil quality good or you want easy access to your storage, you will need to go to Palmo’s Studio, buy them, and have them placed on your farm dragon. So, be sure to have plenty of gold, lumber, and stone if you want to build multiple of these pieces of furniture on your dragons.