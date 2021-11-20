The fastest way to hatch eggs in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Serious Pokémon trainers understand the power of breeding, and if you want a lot of Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you will need to embrace this mechanic. Central to the concept of breeding are Eggs that you will need to try and hatch.

To hatch eggs, you need to travel with them, and there are ways to juke things in your favor so you can hatch your eggs faster.

How to hatch eggs quickly in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Eggs hatch based on how many steps you take, so traveling as much as you can is the most basic thing. Spend time moving, and you will also be getting closer to hatching your eggs. You can also use Pokémon in your party to warm up the eggs. You need to look for Pokémon that have the Flame Body or Magma Armor abilities.

If you have a Flame Body or Magma Armor Pokémon in your party then you will cut the hatching requirement in half. Some good Pokémon to try and find are Magmar and Ponyta for Flame Body, and Camerupt and Magcargo for Magma Armor.

Magmar will evolve from Magby, while Ponyta can be found along Route 206 south of Eternia City and north of Oreburgh City. Camerupt can be found along Route 227 or evolved from Numel, while Magcargo can be evolved from Slugma or encountered at Stark Mountain.