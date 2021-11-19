Where to find Magby in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are several Pokémon that you might have trouble finding in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This is because they’re hidden all over the game. You’ll need to find this Pokémon in a specific area for those searching for Magby, following a particular time in the game. In this guide, we’re going to detail where you need to go to find and catch Magby in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You won’t be able to find Magby on any of the Routes or in the wild. Instead, you can only find this Pokémon while wandering around the Grand Underground. You’ll unlock this area after you get the Explorer’s Kit from the old man in Eterna City, where you can battle the second Gym Leader.

It’s important to note that Magby is a Pokémon Shining Pearl exclusive Pokémon. You won’t be able to find Magby in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond. If you have the Brilliant Diamond version, you can only obtain this Pokémon by trading with a friend who owns Shining Pearl.

While searching for Magby, you can find this Pokémon after you’ve defeated the third Gym Leader, Maylene, but you can also find it before you battle against the fourth Gym Leader, Wake. So long as you’re past the third Gym Leader, you can search around in the Grand Underground for Magby. We recommend searching for it in rooms with hotter climates. There’s also a chance for Magby to have a Magmarizer on it when you catch it, allowing you to evolve its next form, Magmar, into Magmortar.