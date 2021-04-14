The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 29 (April 14)

It’s Wednesday, and that means a brand new Team of the Week in FIFA 21. The 29th Team of the Week is now live in FIFA, and this week’s squad is led by a dominant Manchester United midfielder, and one of the fastest players in the game today.

The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 29

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba received the highest-rated card (90 OVR) this week. Other notable names include Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette, and Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for April 14:

Starters

ST: Arsenal ST Alexandre Lacazette (85 OVR)

Arsenal ST Alexandre Lacazette (85 OVR) LF: Chelsea LF Christian Pulisic (84 OVR)

Chelsea LF Christian Pulisic (84 OVR) RF: Newcastle United CF Allan Saint-Maximin (85 OVR)

Newcastle United CF Allan Saint-Maximin (85 OVR) LM: Manchester United LM Paul Pogba (90 OVR)

Manchester United LM Paul Pogba (90 OVR) RM: Celtic LM Mohamed Elyounoussi (84 OVR)

Celtic LM Mohamed Elyounoussi (84 OVR) LCM: Al Shabab CDM Ever Banega (86 OVR)

Al Shabab CDM Ever Banega (86 OVR) RCM: Napoli CDM Fabian (86 OVR)

Napoli CDM Fabian (86 OVR) LCB: Villarreal CF CB Gabriel Paulista (86 OVR)

Villarreal CF CB Gabriel Paulista (86 OVR) MCB: RB Leipzig CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)

RB Leipzig CB Willi Orban (82 OVR) RCB: Real Betis CB Marc Bartra (83 OVR)

Real Betis CB Marc Bartra (83 OVR) GK: LOSC GK Mike Maignan (86 OVR)

Reserves

Lokomotiv Moscow GK Guilherme Marinato (82 OVR)

PSG CDM Leandro Paredes (82 OVR)

Lazio CB Adam Marusic (81 OVR)

Norwich RM Emiliano Buendia (81 OVR)

Frankfurt CAM Daichi Kamada (81 OVR)

ASSE ST Wahbi Khazri (81 OVR)

SL Benfica ST Haris Seferovic (81 OVR)

Substitutes

Goztope ST Adis Jahovic (79 OVR)

AJ Auxerre CB Gautier Lloris (76 OVR)

Braunschweig LM Martin Kobulanski (76 OVR)

Patronato RM Gabriel Gudino (76 OVR)

SK Sturm Graz (76 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until April 14.