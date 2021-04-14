The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 29 (April 14)

It’s Wednesday, and that means a brand new Team of the Week in FIFA 21. The 29th Team of the Week is now live in FIFA, and this week’s squad is led by a dominant Manchester United midfielder, and one of the fastest players in the game today.

The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 29

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba received the highest-rated card (90 OVR) this week. Other notable names include Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette, and Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for April 14:

Starters

  • ST: Arsenal ST Alexandre Lacazette (85 OVR)
  • LF: Chelsea LF Christian Pulisic (84 OVR)
  • RF: Newcastle United CF Allan Saint-Maximin (85 OVR)
  • LM: Manchester United LM Paul Pogba (90 OVR)
  • RM: Celtic LM Mohamed Elyounoussi (84 OVR)
  • LCM: Al Shabab CDM Ever Banega (86 OVR)
  • RCM: Napoli CDM Fabian (86 OVR)
  • LCB: Villarreal CF CB Gabriel Paulista (86 OVR)
  • MCB: RB Leipzig CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)
  • RCB: Real Betis CB Marc Bartra (83 OVR)
  • GK: LOSC GK Mike Maignan (86 OVR)

Reserves

  • Lokomotiv Moscow GK Guilherme Marinato (82 OVR)
  • PSG CDM Leandro Paredes (82 OVR)
  • Lazio CB Adam Marusic (81 OVR)
  • Norwich RM Emiliano Buendia (81 OVR)
  • Frankfurt CAM Daichi Kamada (81 OVR)
  • ASSE ST Wahbi Khazri (81 OVR)
  • SL Benfica ST Haris Seferovic (81 OVR)

Substitutes

  • Goztope ST Adis Jahovic (79 OVR)
  • AJ Auxerre CB Gautier Lloris (76 OVR)
  • Braunschweig LM Martin Kobulanski (76 OVR)
  • Patronato RM Gabriel Gudino (76 OVR)
  • SK Sturm Graz (76 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until April 14.

