The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 29 (April 14)
It’s Wednesday, and that means a brand new Team of the Week in FIFA 21. The 29th Team of the Week is now live in FIFA, and this week’s squad is led by a dominant Manchester United midfielder, and one of the fastest players in the game today.
Manchester United’s Paul Pogba received the highest-rated card (90 OVR) this week. Other notable names include Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette, and Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin.
Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for April 14:
Starters
- ST: Arsenal ST Alexandre Lacazette (85 OVR)
- LF: Chelsea LF Christian Pulisic (84 OVR)
- RF: Newcastle United CF Allan Saint-Maximin (85 OVR)
- LM: Manchester United LM Paul Pogba (90 OVR)
- RM: Celtic LM Mohamed Elyounoussi (84 OVR)
- LCM: Al Shabab CDM Ever Banega (86 OVR)
- RCM: Napoli CDM Fabian (86 OVR)
- LCB: Villarreal CF CB Gabriel Paulista (86 OVR)
- MCB: RB Leipzig CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)
- RCB: Real Betis CB Marc Bartra (83 OVR)
- GK: LOSC GK Mike Maignan (86 OVR)
Reserves
- Lokomotiv Moscow GK Guilherme Marinato (82 OVR)
- PSG CDM Leandro Paredes (82 OVR)
- Lazio CB Adam Marusic (81 OVR)
- Norwich RM Emiliano Buendia (81 OVR)
- Frankfurt CAM Daichi Kamada (81 OVR)
- ASSE ST Wahbi Khazri (81 OVR)
- SL Benfica ST Haris Seferovic (81 OVR)
Substitutes
- Goztope ST Adis Jahovic (79 OVR)
- AJ Auxerre CB Gautier Lloris (76 OVR)
- Braunschweig LM Martin Kobulanski (76 OVR)
- Patronato RM Gabriel Gudino (76 OVR)
- SK Sturm Graz (76 OVR)
This Team of the Week will be live in packs until April 14.