The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 26 (March 24)

On March 24, EA Sports and the FIFA team released the 26th Team of the Week for FIFA 21. Last week, several big names, including Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne and Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller, made the Team of the Week and picked up new TOTW items. This week’s Team of the Week is headlined by Karim Benzema and two stars from the Bundesliga.

The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 26

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema received a 93 OVR card in FIFA 21, the highest-rated player item from this week’s batch of Team of the Week. Other notable names from this week’s Team of the Week include PSG’s Marquinhos (86 OVR), Frankfurt striker Andre Silva (86 OVR), and Bayern Munich midfielder Serge Gnabry (87 OVR).

Starters

ST: Real Madrid ST Karim Benzema (93 OVR)

Real Madrid ST Karim Benzema (93 OVR) LW: Napoli ST Dries Mertens (86 OVR)

Napoli ST Dries Mertens (86 OVR) RW: Frankfurt ST Andre Silva (86 OVR)

Frankfurt ST Andre Silva (86 OVR) LM: Hamburger LM Tim Leibold (84 OVR)

Hamburger LM Tim Leibold (84 OVR) RM: Bayern Munich RM Serge Gnabry (87 OVR)

Bayern Munich RM Serge Gnabry (87 OVR) LCM: AC Milan CAM Hakan Calhanoglu (84 OVR)

AC Milan CAM Hakan Calhanoglu (84 OVR) RCM: Real Betis CAM Nabil Fekir (85 OVR)

Real Betis CAM Nabil Fekir (85 OVR) LCB: SC Freiburg LB Christian Gunter (82 OVR)

SC Freiburg LB Christian Gunter (82 OVR) MCB: PSG CB Marquinhos (86 OVR)

PSG CB Marquinhos (86 OVR) RCB: RC Lens RWB Jonathan Clauss (83 OVR)

RC Lens RWB Jonathan Clauss (83 OVR) GK: Sevilla FC GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

Reserves

Leeds United ST Patrick Bamford (84 OVR)

Brighton CAM Leandro Trossard (82 OVR)

Atalanta RM Ruslan Malinovskyi (82 OVR)

Spezia GK Jeroen Zoet (81 OVR)

FC Barcelona RWB Sergino Dest (81 OVR)

Cruz Azul CM Luis Romo (81 OVR)

Rennes ST Martin Terrier (81 OVR)

Substitutes

Benevento GK Lorenzo Montipo (79 OVR)

Kawasaki-F RW Yu Kobayashi (79 OVR)

AS Monaco CDM Aurelien Tchouameni (78 OVR)

Legia Warszawa ST Tomas Pekhart (76 OVR)

SV Meppen CB Steffen Puttkammer (75 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until March 31.

