The Great League Remix tier list in Pokémon Go Season 8 – July 2021

The Great League Remix has returned to Pokémon Go for the Battle League Season 8. The Great League Remix is similar to the original Great League, with all of the same rules about only using Pokémon that are below the maximum CP of 1,500. However, the big difference is that you will not be able to use the best 20 Pokémon used during the Great League in June 2021. The most used Pokémon are going to be unavailable, so if you’re tired of almost every opponent using a Galarian Stunfisk, Deoxys (Defense), or Medicham against you, these will be the battles for you. These fights are available at the same time as the Great League, from July 12 to 26.

These are some of the best Pokémon for each role you could use on your team when competing in this competition.

The Great League Remix tier list

Lead Pokémon tier list

Your Lead Pokémon is the first one you use while battling other trainers. You want your choice to be a mixture of decent defense stats, stamina, and to have some decent attack power to do enough damage against an opponent.

Tier Pokémon S Abomasnow, Beedrill (shadow), Castform (snowy), Diggersby, Jellicent, Machamp (shadow), Magnezone (shadow), and Nidoqueen (shadow) A Gardevoir (shadow), Granbull (shadow), Mantine, Pachirisu, Primeape, Steelix, Whiscash, and Zapdos (shadow) B Charizard, Dewgong, Drifblim, Gengar, Golbat (shadow), Lucario, Ninetales, and Zweilous C Alolan Graveler, Castform (Sunny), Dragalge, Forretress, Mandibuzz, Registeel, Roserade, and Suicune D Clefable, Gligar, Goodra, Hypno, Melmetal, Obstagoon, Sirfetch’d, and Tropius

Your Lead Pokémon should be able to deal enough damage to fight toe-to-toe with most Pokémon, but don’t be afraid to swap it out. Letting it faint too early is also a critical error.

Switch Pokémon tier list

Your Switch Pokémon will be the one you swap out for your Lead Pokémon. Depending on your timer and how you use your Switch Pokémon, it can also be used for your Closer. The Pokémon in this role typically is considered a glass cannon and does quite a bit of damage.

Tier Pokémon S Cresselia, Diggersby, Drapion (shadow), Lickitung, Nidoqueen (shadow), Regirock, Sableye, and Zangoose A Beedrill (shadow), Crustle, Dragalge, Mandibuzz, Melmetal, Sealeo (shadow), Snorlax, and Tropius B Flygon, Froslass, Lapras, Machamp, Muk, Obstagoon, Steelix, and Whiscash C Electivire, Galarian Rapidash, Gliscor, Granbull (shadow), Gyarados, Perrserker, Seaking, and Skuntank D Ariados, Barbaracle, Cradily, Dusclops, Gallade, Hypno, Magmortar, and Sirfetch’d

You want to compare this Pokémon to the other choices. You want to ensure its weaknesses don’t line up too closely with your other Pokémon, and remember it requires one shield to function properly. Some trainer battles may mean it needs both of your shields to do the most damage.

Closer Pokémon tier list

The Closer Pokémon will be the last Pokémon on your roster. You want to use it to protect against the last Pokémon your opponent is using, and it’s your final line of defense. Therefore, the Pokémon in this role should have a large amount of defense and stamina.

Tier Pokémon S Chansey, Electivire (shadow), Excadrill, Hitmontop, Raikou, Regice, Regirock, and Registeel A Alomomola, Chesnaught, Froslass, Hariyama, Mewtwo (shadow), Quagsire, Sableye, and Steelix B Blastoise, Castform (Snowy), Heracross, Lickitung, Pinsir (shadow), Serperior, Torkoal, and Uxie C Escavalier, Gengar, Goodra, Ho-Oh, Ludicolo, Lugia, Shiftry (shadow), and Wormadam (Trash) D Blaziken, Charizard (shadow), Dragonite (shadow), Dusclops, Ferrothorn, Gallade, Mamoswine (shadow), and Snorlax

Your final Pokémon should not require the use of any of your shields. You want to reserve all of those for your Lead or Switch Pokémon.