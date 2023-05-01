TLoZ: Breath of the Wild – How to Get into Gerudo Town

Breath of the Wild lets players explore a vast open world, fight off terrifying monsters, and learn the nuances of cross-dressing. That’s right; if you’re playing as Link, you’ll need to slip into something a little more feminine if you want to get past the entrance guards of Gerudo Town. It seems the Gerudo have taken a page from a certain British spy, insisting that the only way to infiltrate their city is by dressing in drag. But don’t worry, Link is a man of many talents, and with some help, he’ll be shimmying into a Gerudo outfit in no time.

How to Enter Gerudo Town in Breath of the Wild

Screenshot by Gamepur

To enter Gerudo Town in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, players must disguise themselves as Gerudo women. The city is located in the southwest of the map and is closed to outsiders. Guards stationed at the city gates will forbid anyone who doesn’t meet the entry requirements from entering.

Where to find Gerudo costume in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Players should head to the Kara Kara Bazaar northeast of Gerudo Town to get past the guards. A man there will tell Link about someone who outwitted the guards and then point him toward a woman who sells Gerudo costumes. Link can purchase a replica of the Gerudo costume from the woman for 600 rupees. Doesn’t he look cute?

Wearing the Gerudo costume will allow Link to enter Gerudo Town. The city is full of new challenges and side quests, making it one of the most exciting areas of Breath of the Wild. It is also necessary to visit Gerudo Town to defeat one of the game’s main bosses, Vah Naboris.

It is important to note that only Gerudo women can enter Geruda Town. Trying to enter without the costume will result in being stopped by the guards. It is also worth mentioning that players can only purchase the Gerudo costume after accepting Impa’s divine beast quest in Kakariko Village, so it may not be immediately available to those starting out.

How to Unlock Gerudo’s Secret Club in Breath of the Wild

Gerudo’s secret club in Breath of the Wild is highly sought-after due to the exclusive outfits that can be obtained inside. However, gaining access to the club requires knowing the password.

Players must wait until nightfall to get the password and go to the house near the canteen. When a girl enters the house, they can hear her say the password if they approach the window. Once players know the password, they can enter the secret club.