The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – All Types of Clothing & How to Get Them

Breath of the Wild redefined open-world exploration, challenged our survival skills, and gave us a new appreciation for the beauty of a sunset. But let’s talk about the real highlight here: dressing up Link like a fashion icon. Gone are the days of a simple green tunic and hat combo.

In Breath of the Wild, the possibilities for Link’s wardrobe are endless. And let’s not forget the practical side of things — certain armor sets offer unique abilities that can help you in battle or exploration. Who says saving the world can’t be stylish?

Unlockable Armor Sets in Breath of the Wild

Worn Set

Old Shirt

Well-Worn Trousers

Unlock: at the beginning of the game

Zora Set

Zora Helm: found in Toto Lake inside an underwater treasure chest

Zora Armor: given by Zora’s Domain King

Zora Greaves: rewarded after completing the Lynel Safari quest

Bonus: Swim Dash Stamina Up

Hero of the Wild Set

Cap of the Wild

Tunic of the Wild

Trousers of the Wild

Unlock: found in the Forgotten Temple after completing all 120 shrines

Bonus: Master Sword Beam Up

Desert Voe Set

Desert Voe Headband

Desert Voe Spaulder

Desert Voe Trousers

Unlock: complete The Secret Club’s Secret in Gerudo Town.

Bonus: Heat Resistance Up

Flamebreaker Set

Flamebreaker Helm

Flamebreaker Armor

Flamebreaker Boots

Unlock: Goron City

Bonus: Fireproof

Climber Set

Climber’s Bandana: Ree Dahee Shrine

Climbing Gear: Chaas Qeta Shrine

Climbing Boots: Tahno O’ah Shrine

Bonus: Climbing stamina bonus

Barbarian Set

Barbarian Helm

Barbarian Armor

Barbarian Leg Wraps

Unlock: Complete all three labyrinths

Bonus: Charge Attack Stamina Reduction

Purchasable Armor Sets in Breath of the Wild

Sheikah Set

Stealth Mask

Stealth Chest Guard

Stealth Tights

Purchase: Kakariko Village

Bonus: Night Speed Up

Soldier’s Set

Soldier’s Helm

Soldier’s Armor

Soldier’s Greaves

Purchase: Hateno Village

Bonus: none

Snowquill Set

Snowquill Headdress

Snowquill Tunic

Snowquill Trousers

Purchase: Rito Village

Bonus: Unfreezable

Hylian Set

Hylian Hood

Hylian Tunic

Hylian Trousers

Purchase: Kakariko Village and Hateno’s Village

Bonus: none

Gerudo Set

Gerudo Veil

Gerudo Top

Gerudo Sirwal

Purchase: Kara Kara Bazaar

Bonus: Access to Gerudo Town

Dark Set

Dark Hood

Dark Tunic

Dark Trousers

Purchase: Kilton, the Monster Parts Merchant

Bonus: Night Speed Up

Ancient Set

Ancient Helm

Ancient Cuirass

Ancient Greaves

Purchase: Akkala Ancient Tech Lab

Bonus: Ancient Proficiency

Masks in Breath of the Wild

Purchase these items from the Kilton the Monster Merchant.

Bokoblin Mask

Lizalfos Mask

Lynel Mask

Moblin Mask

You need the Master Trials DLC to unlock the following.

Majora’s Mask: complete the EX Treasure: Ancient Mask quest

Korok Mask: Woodland Tower

DLC Armor Sets

Phantom Ganon Set

Phantom Helmet

Phantom Armor

Phantom Greaves

Bonus: Attack Power Up

Tingle’s Set

Tingle’s Hood: found in Exchange Ruins

Tingle’s Shirt: found in Castle Town Prison

Tingle’s Tights: found in Mabe Village Ruins

Bonus: Night Speed Up

Royal Guard Set

Royal Guard Cap

Royal Guard Uniform

Royal Guard Boots

Bonus: Charge Attack Stamina Up

Unlock: complete EX Royal: Guard Rumors quest

Phantom Set

Phantom Helmet

Phantom Armor

Phantom Greaves

Bonus: Attack Power Up

Unlock: complete the EX Treasure: Phantasma quest

Amiibo Armor Sets in Breath of the Wild

You can get these by purchasing Amiibo Toys and redeeming them.

Fierce Deity

Hero of the Sky Set

Hero of Time Set

Hero of Twilight Set

Hero Set

Hero of Winds Set

How to upgrade armor in Breath of the Wild?

The Great Fairy Fountains in Breath of the Wild are the ultimate destination for all your fashion needs. Want to upgrade your armor? Sure, just bring some materials and a willingness to part with your hard-earned rupees, and the Great Fairies will work their magic. These ladies are not to be trifled with — they’ll take your armor and transform it into a shining beacon of protection that’s sure to turn heads (and deflect arrows).