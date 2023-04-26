The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – All Types of Clothing & How to Get Them
Walk, walk. Fashion, baby.
Breath of the Wild redefined open-world exploration, challenged our survival skills, and gave us a new appreciation for the beauty of a sunset. But let’s talk about the real highlight here: dressing up Link like a fashion icon. Gone are the days of a simple green tunic and hat combo.
In Breath of the Wild, the possibilities for Link’s wardrobe are endless. And let’s not forget the practical side of things — certain armor sets offer unique abilities that can help you in battle or exploration. Who says saving the world can’t be stylish?
Unlockable Armor Sets in Breath of the Wild
Worn Set
- Old Shirt
- Well-Worn Trousers
Unlock: at the beginning of the game
Zora Set
- Zora Helm: found in Toto Lake inside an underwater treasure chest
- Zora Armor: given by Zora’s Domain King
- Zora Greaves: rewarded after completing the Lynel Safari quest
Bonus: Swim Dash Stamina Up
Hero of the Wild Set
- Cap of the Wild
- Tunic of the Wild
- Trousers of the Wild
Unlock: found in the Forgotten Temple after completing all 120 shrines
Bonus: Master Sword Beam Up
Desert Voe Set
- Desert Voe Headband
- Desert Voe Spaulder
- Desert Voe Trousers
Unlock: complete The Secret Club’s Secret in Gerudo Town.
Bonus: Heat Resistance Up
Flamebreaker Set
- Flamebreaker Helm
- Flamebreaker Armor
- Flamebreaker Boots
Unlock: Goron City
Bonus: Fireproof
Climber Set
- Climber’s Bandana: Ree Dahee Shrine
- Climbing Gear: Chaas Qeta Shrine
- Climbing Boots: Tahno O’ah Shrine
Bonus: Climbing stamina bonus
Barbarian Set
- Barbarian Helm
- Barbarian Armor
- Barbarian Leg Wraps
Unlock: Complete all three labyrinths
Bonus: Charge Attack Stamina Reduction
Purchasable Armor Sets in Breath of the Wild
Sheikah Set
- Stealth Mask
- Stealth Chest Guard
- Stealth Tights
Purchase: Kakariko Village
Bonus: Night Speed Up
Soldier’s Set
- Soldier’s Helm
- Soldier’s Armor
- Soldier’s Greaves
Purchase: Hateno Village
Bonus: none
Snowquill Set
- Snowquill Headdress
- Snowquill Tunic
- Snowquill Trousers
Purchase: Rito Village
Bonus: Unfreezable
Hylian Set
- Hylian Hood
- Hylian Tunic
- Hylian Trousers
Purchase: Kakariko Village and Hateno’s Village
Bonus: none
Gerudo Set
- Gerudo Veil
- Gerudo Top
- Gerudo Sirwal
Purchase: Kara Kara Bazaar
Bonus: Access to Gerudo Town
Dark Set
- Dark Hood
- Dark Tunic
- Dark Trousers
Purchase: Kilton, the Monster Parts Merchant
Bonus: Night Speed Up
Ancient Set
- Ancient Helm
- Ancient Cuirass
- Ancient Greaves
Purchase: Akkala Ancient Tech Lab
Bonus: Ancient Proficiency
Masks in Breath of the Wild
Purchase these items from the Kilton the Monster Merchant.
- Bokoblin Mask
- Lizalfos Mask
- Lynel Mask
- Moblin Mask
You need the Master Trials DLC to unlock the following.
- Majora’s Mask: complete the EX Treasure: Ancient Mask quest
- Korok Mask: Woodland Tower
DLC Armor Sets
Phantom Ganon Set
- Phantom Helmet
- Phantom Armor
- Phantom Greaves
Bonus: Attack Power Up
Tingle’s Set
- Tingle’s Hood: found in Exchange Ruins
- Tingle’s Shirt: found in Castle Town Prison
- Tingle’s Tights: found in Mabe Village Ruins
Bonus: Night Speed Up
Royal Guard Set
- Royal Guard Cap
- Royal Guard Uniform
- Royal Guard Boots
Bonus: Charge Attack Stamina Up
Unlock: complete EX Royal: Guard Rumors quest
Phantom Set
- Phantom Helmet
- Phantom Armor
- Phantom Greaves
Bonus: Attack Power Up
Unlock: complete the EX Treasure: Phantasma quest
Amiibo Armor Sets in Breath of the Wild
You can get these by purchasing Amiibo Toys and redeeming them.
- Fierce Deity
- Hero of the Sky Set
- Hero of Time Set
- Hero of Twilight Set
- Hero Set
- Hero of Winds Set
How to upgrade armor in Breath of the Wild?
The Great Fairy Fountains in Breath of the Wild are the ultimate destination for all your fashion needs. Want to upgrade your armor? Sure, just bring some materials and a willingness to part with your hard-earned rupees, and the Great Fairies will work their magic. These ladies are not to be trifled with — they’ll take your armor and transform it into a shining beacon of protection that’s sure to turn heads (and deflect arrows).