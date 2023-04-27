The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Every Store & Where to Find Them

Breath of the Wild’s Hyrule features various stores, each with unique offerings to aid you on your journey. Whether searching for powerful weapons, essential supplies, or stylish clothing, these stores have got you covered. From the humble convenience stores in towns and villages to the specialized shops tucked away in remote corners of the world, you’ll find everything you need to prepare for your adventures. Here is where you can find every store in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

All General Stores in Breath of the Wild

Hateno Village Shop

Hateno Village Shop is a good place to start if you require some basic supplies.

Location : Hateno Village, East Necluda

: Hateno Village, East Necluda Goods : Arrows, Bombs, Materials, Shields, and more

: Arrows, Bombs, Materials, Shields, and more Prices: Varies by item but generally affordable

Kakariko Village General Store

Kakariko Village General Store is a bit more upscale than Hateno Village Shop, with slightly higher prices to match. However, this store offers a more comprehensive selection of goods, including elixirs and more advanced materials.

Location : Kakariko Village, West Necluda

: Kakariko Village, West Necluda Goods : Arrows, Elixirs, Materials, Shields, and more

: Arrows, Elixirs, Materials, Shields, and more Prices: Slightly higher than average

Gerudo Town General Store

Gerudo Town General Store is known for its high prices. Still, it’s also known for offering some of the game’s rarest and most valuable items.

Location : Gerudo Town, Gerudo Desert

: Gerudo Town, Gerudo Desert Goods : Arrows, Elixirs, Materials, Shields, and more

: Arrows, Elixirs, Materials, Shields, and more Prices: High

Goron Gusto Shop

The Goron Gusto Shop offers food and elixirs specifically designed to withstand extreme temperatures. The items may be on the expensive side, but the unique properties they offer are well worth it.

Location : Goron City, Eldin Canyon

: Goron City, Eldin Canyon Goods : Rock-hard food and elixirs

: Rock-hard food and elixirs Prices: Reasonable

All Armor Stores in Breath of the Wild

Tarrey Town Rhondson Armor

Tarrey Town Rhondson Armor is not your typical General Store. Instead of offering basic supplies, this store specializes in armor and upgrades. While the prices can be steep, the quality of the gear is top-notch, and the upgrades can make a big difference in battle.

Location : Tarrey Town, Eldin Canyon

: Tarrey Town, Eldin Canyon Goods : Armor and Upgrades

: Armor and Upgrades Prices: Varies by item, but generally expensive

Hateno Ancient Tech Lab

While the prices may be steep, the Ancient Armor and Ancient Weapons you’ll find here are some of the game’s most powerful and versatile items. The lab also offers upgrade services for your Ancient Armor, allowing you to further enhance your defensive capabilities.

Location : Hateno Village, East Necluda

: Hateno Village, East Necluda Goods : Ancient Armor, Ancient Weapons

: Ancient Armor, Ancient Weapons Prices: Expensive, but worth it

Gerudo Secret Club

The Gerudo Secret Club is difficult to find, but it’s worth the effort. While the prices may be high, you can negotiate with the store owner to lower them.

Location : Gerudo Town, Gerudo Desert

: Gerudo Town, Gerudo Desert Goods : Radiant Armor, Desert Voe Armor

: Radiant Armor, Desert Voe Armor Prices: High but negotiable

The Tarrey Town, Rhondson Armor shop specializes in armor that protects you from extreme weather conditions. If you plan on exploring the hottest or coldest areas of Hyrule, you’ll definitely want to invest in some Flamebreaker or Snowquill Armor.

Location : Tarrey Town, Eldin Canyon

: Tarrey Town, Eldin Canyon Goods : Flamebreaker Armor, Snowquill Armor

: Flamebreaker Armor, Snowquill Armor Prices: Expensive, but necessary

Rito Village Armor Shop

Location : Rito Village, Tabantha Frontier

: Rito Village, Tabantha Frontier Goods : Rito Armor, Rubber Armor

: Rito Armor, Rubber Armor Prices: Reasonable

The Rito Village Armor Shop offers two types of armor unique to the Rito people: Rito Armor, which allows you to glide through the air for extended periods, and Rubber Armor, which protects you from electrical attacks.

Fang and Bone

Fang and Bone is the place to be if you’re looking for rare and exotic items. This traveling shop, run by the mysterious and enigmatic Kilton, offers a variety of strange and powerful items, such as monster masks, elemental arrows, and even an inflatable raft.

Location : varies. Kilton will take his Hot Air Balloon to a new location every night.

: varies. Kilton will take his Hot Air Balloon to a new location every night. Goods : Rare and exotic items

: Rare and exotic items Prices: Vary

Kochi Dye Shop

The Kochi Dye Shop offers a variety of dyes for your clothing and armor, allowing you to customize your look and improve your stealth abilities.