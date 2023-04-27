The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Every Store & Where to Find Them
Shut up and take my rupees!
Breath of the Wild’s Hyrule features various stores, each with unique offerings to aid you on your journey. Whether searching for powerful weapons, essential supplies, or stylish clothing, these stores have got you covered. From the humble convenience stores in towns and villages to the specialized shops tucked away in remote corners of the world, you’ll find everything you need to prepare for your adventures. Here is where you can find every store in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
All General Stores in Breath of the Wild
Hateno Village Shop
Hateno Village Shop is a good place to start if you require some basic supplies.
- Location: Hateno Village, East Necluda
- Goods: Arrows, Bombs, Materials, Shields, and more
- Prices: Varies by item but generally affordable
Kakariko Village General Store
Kakariko Village General Store is a bit more upscale than Hateno Village Shop, with slightly higher prices to match. However, this store offers a more comprehensive selection of goods, including elixirs and more advanced materials.
- Location: Kakariko Village, West Necluda
- Goods: Arrows, Elixirs, Materials, Shields, and more
- Prices: Slightly higher than average
Gerudo Town General Store
Gerudo Town General Store is known for its high prices. Still, it’s also known for offering some of the game’s rarest and most valuable items.
- Location: Gerudo Town, Gerudo Desert
- Goods: Arrows, Elixirs, Materials, Shields, and more
- Prices: High
Goron Gusto Shop
The Goron Gusto Shop offers food and elixirs specifically designed to withstand extreme temperatures. The items may be on the expensive side, but the unique properties they offer are well worth it.
- Location: Goron City, Eldin Canyon
- Goods: Rock-hard food and elixirs
- Prices: Reasonable
All Armor Stores in Breath of the Wild
Tarrey Town Rhondson Armor
Tarrey Town Rhondson Armor is not your typical General Store. Instead of offering basic supplies, this store specializes in armor and upgrades. While the prices can be steep, the quality of the gear is top-notch, and the upgrades can make a big difference in battle.
- Location: Tarrey Town, Eldin Canyon
- Goods: Armor and Upgrades
- Prices: Varies by item, but generally expensive
Hateno Ancient Tech Lab
While the prices may be steep, the Ancient Armor and Ancient Weapons you’ll find here are some of the game’s most powerful and versatile items. The lab also offers upgrade services for your Ancient Armor, allowing you to further enhance your defensive capabilities.
- Location: Hateno Village, East Necluda
- Goods: Ancient Armor, Ancient Weapons
- Prices: Expensive, but worth it
Gerudo Secret Club
The Gerudo Secret Club is difficult to find, but it’s worth the effort. While the prices may be high, you can negotiate with the store owner to lower them.
- Location: Gerudo Town, Gerudo Desert
- Goods: Radiant Armor, Desert Voe Armor
- Prices: High but negotiable
Rito Village Armor Shop
- Location: Rito Village, Tabantha Frontier
- Goods: Rito Armor, Rubber Armor
- Prices: Reasonable
The Rito Village Armor Shop offers two types of armor unique to the Rito people: Rito Armor, which allows you to glide through the air for extended periods, and Rubber Armor, which protects you from electrical attacks.
Fang and Bone
Fang and Bone is the place to be if you’re looking for rare and exotic items. This traveling shop, run by the mysterious and enigmatic Kilton, offers a variety of strange and powerful items, such as monster masks, elemental arrows, and even an inflatable raft.
- Location: varies. Kilton will take his Hot Air Balloon to a new location every night.
- Goods: Rare and exotic items
- Prices: Vary
Kochi Dye Shop
The Kochi Dye Shop offers a variety of dyes for your clothing and armor, allowing you to customize your look and improve your stealth abilities.
- Location: Hateno Village, East Necluda
- Goods: Dyes for clothing and armor
- Prices: Affordable