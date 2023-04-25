The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – All Fruit & Where to Find Them

The cooking system in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild offers a robust experience not found in any other games in the series. Throughout your travels in Hyrule, you can collect ingredients that can be combined in a cooking pot to create various beneficial dishes. The process of discovering the best recipes involves a certain degree of trial and error, but the end result can offer buffs to your health, stamina, resistances, and more.

Among the many diverse ingredients you can find while exploring the vast land that can be used for cooking and crafting elixirs, fruits are some of the most abundant. Most fruits can be found grown naturally in the wild, and some can also be purchased from vendors or received as quest rewards. Read on to learn where you can find all fruit ingredients in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Where to find all fruit in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild features eight unique fruit ingredients that can be used in cooking and elixir recipes. The buffs offered by the result of these recipes are quite helpful, so you’ll definitely want to get your hands on these ingredients and take advantage of the game’s cooking system. Fruits can also be used in crafting a variety of dyestuffs at the Kochi Dye Shop, allowing Link to change the color of his armor.

Here is a complete list of all fruits and the best places you can find them. To enhance your search for these ingredients, remember to use your Sheikah Slate to track any fruits that you’ve captured in a photo.

Apples

As expected, Apples are the most common fruit you’ll find in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. They can be consumed to restore hearts or used in a variety of cooking recipes. Apples can be found growing from trees or stored inside wooden crates throughout the entire map.

Where to find Apples in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Apple location How to get there Most Forests in Central Hyrule Travel South of Hyrule Castle Town Ruins Retsam Forest, East Necluda Travel Northeast from Hateno Village Appelan Forest, Hyrule Field Travel East from Hyrule Castle Town Ruins Satori Mountain, Hyrule Ridge Travel West from Central Tower

Hearty Durian

The Hearty Durian is one of the most valuable fruit ingredients you’ll come across in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This king of fruits is used in recipes which provide significant heart restoration as well as additional temporary bonus hearts.

Where to find Hearty Durian in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Hearty Durian location How to get there Satori Mountain, Hyrule Ridge Travel West from Central Tower Bronas Forest, Faron Grasslands Travel East from Faron Tower Damel Forest, Faron Grasslands Travel Northwest from Faron Tower

Hydromelon

The Hydromelon is used in a variety of cooking recipes that can restore hearts and grant heat resistance. Don’t let the name confuse you, however, as these melons aren’t found near water but instead grow from vines in the Gerudo Desert.

Where to find Hydromelon in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Hydromelon location How to get there Gerudo Desert Travel Southwest from Gerudo Tower

Mighty Bananas

We can see why the Yiga Clan loves their Mighty Bananas, as this delicious fruit offers a nice attack damage buff when cooked. You’ll end up with quite a few bundles as you make your way through their Hideout and will also find them growing in the game’s more tropical areas.

Where to find Mighty Bananas in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Mighty Bananas location How to get there Yiga Clan Hideout, Gerudo Highlands Travel North from Gerudo Tower Ubota Point, Faron Grasslands Travel Southwest from Faron Tower

Palm Fruit

The Palm Fruit is a fairly common ingredient that can be gathered from palm trees in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The trees are typically found on the expansive beaches situated along the ocean and in some deserts, and you’ll want to climb to the top or simply cut them down to collect this fruit.

Where to find Palm Fruit in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Palm Fruit location How to get there Southern Oasis, Gerudo Desert Travel South from Gerudo Town Kara Kara Bazaar, Gerudo Desert Travel Northeast from Gerudo Town Lurelin Village, Faron Grasslands Travel North from Korne Beach

Spicy Pepper

Spicy Peppers are often found growing in areas just outside of the colder regions. Players have the opportunity to gather these peppers and use them to create recipes that provide cold resistance.

Where to find Spicy Pepper in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Spicy Pepper location How to get there Gerudo Desert Travel Southwest from Gerudo Tower Lanaryu Road – East Gate, Lanaryu Travel Northeast from Hateno Tower Rito Village, Tabantha Frontier Travel West from Hebra Tower Satori Mountain Travel West from Central Tower

Voltfruit

The spiny Voltfruit is exclusively found in Hyrule’s desert regions, growing from cactus that are scattered along the sands. This sweet treat can be consumed to gain a shock resistance buff, reducing electricity damage taken, which can be a big help during storms if you haven’t yet gotten the Rubber Armor.

Where to find Voltfruit in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Voltfruit location How to get there Gerudo Desert Travel Southwest from Gerudo Tower

Wildberry

Wildberries are a simple ingredient that you can commonly find growing in colder regions of Hyrule. They don’t offer any significant or specialty buffs, but are still a fine addition when cooking. They are also a requirement of the sidequest, “The Mystery Polluter.”

Where to find Wildberry in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild