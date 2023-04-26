The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Where to Find Kilton the Monster Parts Merchant

Kilton, the mysterious monster merchant in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is a master of stealth and deception. He pops up in the unlikeliest places, always lurking in the shadows, waiting for you to stumble upon him. With a mischievous grin and a sly wink, Kilton will offer you all sorts of bizarre monster-themed goods in exchange for your hard-earned monster parts. If you want to get your hands on some unique and powerful items, keep an eye out for Kilton, but be prepared to play his game if you want to strike a deal.

How to Unlock Kilton in Breath of the Wild

Your first encounter with Kilton will take place west of Skull Lake. To unlock Kilton’s monster merchandise, you must provide him with the monster parts you’ve collected throughout the game. The more rare the parts, the more exclusive the merchandise he’ll have for sale.

Once you’ve unlocked Kilton, be prepared to collect as many monster parts as possible. Not only will you be able to trade them for unique and exotic items, but you’ll also have access to exclusive medals that can be used to show off your monster-slaying skills.

All Fang and Bone Locations in Breath of the Wild

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you head to Kakariko Village , Kilton can be found at Lantern Lake, above and behind Impa’s house.

, Kilton can be found at Lantern Lake, above and behind Impa’s house. In Hateno Village , you can find Kilton under the bridge leading to Tarrey Town.

, you can find Kilton under the bridge leading to Tarrey Town. If Tarrey Town hasn’t been built yet, you can find Kilton at Lake Akkala .

. At Zora’s Domain , Kilton is located just southwest of the area, behind the Dagah Keek Shrine. This is one of the most accessible places to find him.

, Kilton is located just southwest of the area, behind the Dagah Keek Shrine. This is one of the most accessible places to find him. In Rito Village, Lurelin Village, and Gerudo Town, Kilton can be spotted by the tall balloon-like pack he keeps behind him.

Remember that Kilton only appears at night, so come back during the evening if you can’t find him during the day. Once you’ve found him, you can exchange your Monster Parts for exclusive items at his shop, Fang and Bone.

What Can You Buy From Kilton in Breath of the Wild?

Kilton, the Monster Merchant, offers a variety of unique and exclusive items in exchange for Monster Parts. His inventory includes Monster Extract, a Wooden Mop, and masks for Bokoblins, Moblins, Lizalfos, and Lynels. These masks can help you blend in with these monster types, which may help you sneak around or complete certain quests.

In addition to the masks, Kilton offers the Spring-Loaded Hammer, which requires you to have freed at least one Divine Beast. This hammer can be charged up and released for a powerful attack. The Monster Bridle and Monster Saddle are also available, which can be used to customize your horse with a monster-like appearance.

After you have cleared all four Divine Beasts, Kilton will offer the coveted Dark Armor Set. This set includes the Dark Hood, Dark Tunic, and Dark Trousers, which make you look like Dark Link and increase your speed at night. The Dark Armor Set is one of the best armor sets in the game and is highly sought after by many players.