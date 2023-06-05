Tears of the Kingdom – All Hinox Locations
There are several Hinox that you can find in Tears of the Kingdom, and this guide shows you where to find all of them.
The Hinox are some of the largest creatures you can find in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They are fearsome, one-eyed foes that cause the earth to tremble beneath them as they stalk across the landscape, making them terrifying foes that you’ll need to face off against while exploring Hyrule.
Defeating Hinox may not be easy, but after you take them out, these creatures offer a variety of items that you can turn into weapons or use the monster parts they drop to enhance your gear. If you reliably want to obtain these parts, tracking down their locations is critical. This guide covers where you can find every Hinox in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Where to Find Every Hinox in Tears of the Kingdom
The way you go about finding Hinox is relatively simple in TotK. Depending on their location, these creatures might be out in the open or hiding in caves. After you get close enough and wake them up, a health bar appears on the top part of the screen, and you can find these creatures as you would any other boss fight. You can find Hinox on the Surface or in the Depths in Tears of the Kingdom. If you encounter a Hinox in the Depths, it will be infested with Gloom and applies Gloom damage to you.
When battling a Hinox, hitting the creature’s eye is likely the best way to quickly take them down. When this happens, they will be momentarily stunned, giving you a few precious seconds to hit them with multiple attacks before they get back up. They also have a handful of weapons hanging from their necklace that you can grab while they’re stunned if you ever need new weapons to use during the battle.
These are all of the known Hinox locations you can find in Tears of the Kingdom. There are different colored Hinox like every other creature in TotK, with red being the weakest and a black Hinox being the strongest, with the best monster parts.
** This Guide is currently in progress, and will continue to update as new info becomes available**
|Hinox Location
|Hinox Name & Location
|Description
|Aris Beach Hinix
|A Black Hinox is over by the Aris Beach location, to the far south of Hyrule.
|Akkala Sea Hinox (North Akkala Beach Cave)
|There is a Black Hinox in the North Akkala Beach Cave.
|Aldor Foothills Hinox
|There is a Hinox west of the Great Hyrule Forest, on the Aldor Foothills.
|Batrea Lake Hinox
|A Hinox is wandering around close to Batrea Lake.
|Bubinga Forest Hinox
|You can find a Hinox close to the Bubinga Forest.
|Calora Lake – The Eldest Hinox Brother
|The Eldest Hinox Brother is inside a cave close to Calora Lake.
|Carok Bridge Hinox
|You can find a Hinox sleeping on the Carok Bridge.
|Dalite Forest Hinox
|There is a Blue Hinox in the Dalite Forest.
|Dracozu River Hinox
|There is a Black Hinox close to the Dracozu River.
|Dueling Peaks Hinox
|You can find a Blue Hinox on the south side of the Dueling Peaks.
|Ebon Mountain Hinox
|You can find a Blue Hinox close to Ebon Mountain.
|Eldin Mountains Hinox
|There is a Black Hinox near the northwest side of the Eldin Mountains.
|Grinnden Plains Hinox
|A Blue Hinox is in the Grinnden Plains, inside a small forest.
|Hebra Headspring Hinox
|There is a Hinox wandering around the Hebra Headspring region south of the cave.
|Hebra North Crest Hinox
|You can find a Blue Hinox on the border of the Hebra North Crest.
|Irch Plain Hinox
|There is a Hinox on the south side of the Irch Plain.
|Jia Highland Hinox
|There is a Black Hinox wandering around on the Jia Highlands.
|Kamah Plateau – The Middle Hinox Brother
|You can find the Middle Hinox Brother inside the Corta Lake Cave.
|Ludfo’s Bog Hinox
|There is a Hinox at the center of Ludfo’s Bog.
|Mable Ridge Hinox
|You can find a Hinox at the center of Mable Ridge.
|Malin Bay Hinox
|There is a Black Hinox wandering around the hills close to the south of Malin Bay.
|Meadela’s Mantle Hinox
|There is a Hinox on the west side of Meadela’s Mantle.
|Mount Rhoam Hinox
|You can find a Hinox on the north side of Mount Rhoam.
|Netinet Lightroot Hinox
|There is a Hinox to the southeast of Netinet Lightroot.
|Nihcayam Lightroot Hinox
|There is a Gloom Hinox to the west side of Nihcayam Lightroot.
|Oyimay Lightroot Hinox
|There is a Gloom Hinox to the south of Oyimay Lightroot.
|Riloa Spring – The Youngest Hinox Brother
|You can find the Youngest Hinox Brother in the Rodai Lakefront Tunnel cave.
|Rowan Plain Hinox
|There is a Hinox wandering around the center of Rowan Plain.
|Rutile Lake Hinox
|You can find a Hinox inside the Satori Mountain Foothill Cave.
|Ruto Precipice Hinox
|There is a Blue Hinox in the Ruto Precipice region.
|Sijotu Lightroot Hinox
|There is a Gloom Hinox south of the Sijotu Lightroot in the Depths.
|Sijotu Lightroot Hinox (Second)
|A second Gloom Hinox is wandering south of the Sijotu Lightroot.
|Trilby Plain Hinox
|You can find a Hinox wandering around the Tribly Plains.
|Ulria Grotto Hinox
|There is a Blue Hinox close to the Ulria Grotto.