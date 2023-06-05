Tears of the Kingdom – All Hinox Locations

The Hinox are some of the largest creatures you can find in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They are fearsome, one-eyed foes that cause the earth to tremble beneath them as they stalk across the landscape, making them terrifying foes that you’ll need to face off against while exploring Hyrule.

Defeating Hinox may not be easy, but after you take them out, these creatures offer a variety of items that you can turn into weapons or use the monster parts they drop to enhance your gear. If you reliably want to obtain these parts, tracking down their locations is critical. This guide covers where you can find every Hinox in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find Every Hinox in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

The way you go about finding Hinox is relatively simple in TotK. Depending on their location, these creatures might be out in the open or hiding in caves. After you get close enough and wake them up, a health bar appears on the top part of the screen, and you can find these creatures as you would any other boss fight. You can find Hinox on the Surface or in the Depths in Tears of the Kingdom. If you encounter a Hinox in the Depths, it will be infested with Gloom and applies Gloom damage to you.

When battling a Hinox, hitting the creature’s eye is likely the best way to quickly take them down. When this happens, they will be momentarily stunned, giving you a few precious seconds to hit them with multiple attacks before they get back up. They also have a handful of weapons hanging from their necklace that you can grab while they’re stunned if you ever need new weapons to use during the battle.

These are all of the known Hinox locations you can find in Tears of the Kingdom. There are different colored Hinox like every other creature in TotK, with red being the weakest and a black Hinox being the strongest, with the best monster parts.

** This Guide is currently in progress, and will continue to update as new info becomes available**