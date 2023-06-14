Tears of the Kingdom – All Lightroot Locations In The Depths

When exploring through the Depths of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there’s little light to see down there. Outside of using Brightbloom seeds to light your way, the next best thing are the massive Lightroots.
The Lightroots are scattered throughout the Depths, and they work similarly to the Skyview Towers on the surface, where you can fast travel to them and reveals part of the map. The Lightroots reveal the map and carve away the destructive darkness, making it easier to explore this region. Our guide will cover where you can find every Lightroot location in Tears of the Kingdom and how to find them.
How Many Lightroots Are in TotK?
We can confirm that there are 120 Lightroot locations that you can find in the Depths. These are scattered everywhere in this region and are fundamental to seeking ion. They become a fast travel point that makes running around this region much easier and brings light to you in the dark. Plus, they help clear your Gloom damage and replenish your greyed-out hearts.
Tracking Lightroots can be exceptionally tough while playing Tears of the Kingdom, but we hope to have you covered as we track down these locations and show you where to find them as you play.
Where to Find Every Lightroot Location in Tears of the Kingdom
Lightroot Location
Lightroot Name
Coordinates
Tips
TBA
A-nehi Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Aduon Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Agihi-ihcoj Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Akinatanis Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Amakawis Lightroot
-2439, -3343, -0465
To the west of the South Lomei Depths Labyrhtin, south of the East Gerudo Chasm.
TBA
Amo-ne Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Anonisik Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Apapes Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Arusakam Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Busus Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Camobatures Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Cugukaram Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Eknupup Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Gadohsi Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Gataharak Lightroot
-3728, -3624, -0494
To the south of the Abandoned Gerudo Mine.
TBA
Gedihcayam Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Gonatoyrim Lightroot
-4681, -3086, -0503
To the west of the Gonatoyros Lightroot, next to the Abandoned Gerudo Mine.
Gonatoyros Lightroot
-3883, -2964, -0434
Next to the Forge Construct at the Abandoned Gerudo Mine
TBA
Iayusus Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Ikatoayam Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Jadukakar Lightroot
-2036, -1852, -0504
Against a wall, to the northeast of the Kimakarut Lightroot.
Kasari Lightroot
-4158, -3826, -0478
Next to the Gerudo Underground Cemetary, to the southwest to the Gataharak Lightroot.
TBA
Kataki Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Katenim Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Katijabis Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Kato Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Katoij Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Kawagom Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Kawakanis Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Kawakarut Lightroot
-3487, -0214, -0516
To the northeast of the Mustuto Lightroot.
TBA
Kawamit Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Kawatik Lightroot
-1531, -2928, -0731
To the southwest of the Great Abandoned Central Mine.
TBA
Kawikatisar Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Kawiraus Lightroot
-2525, -1769, -0713
TBA
TBA
Kawisar Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Kawumoro Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Kayam Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Kegopa Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Kimakarut Lightroot
-2656, -2237, -0488
TBA
Kimimadena Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Kimimeg Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Kimnaz Lightroot
3469, -2181, -5094
Next to the Abandoned Hateno Mine.
TBA
Kisihayam Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Kisomom Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Kogori Lightroot
-1442, -1616, -0538
To the northwest of the Great Abandoned Central Mine.
Kohsustu Lightroot
0670, -3358, -0483
In the southwest of the Depths map, close to large bodies of water.
Koradat Lightroot
-1080, -2186, -0561
To the south of the Great Abandoned Central Mine.
TBA
Korakut Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Koro-nui Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Korom Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Kotimab Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Kuhsagi Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Kuzimoy Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Migo-o Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Mihcihc Lightroot
-3211, -3005, -0470
To the east of the Abandoned Gerudo Mine.
Mimufis Lightroot
2825, -3269, -0526
To the northwest of the Abandoned Lureline Mine.
TBA
Misisi Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Mu-ufatur Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Mu-ustust Lightroot
-1423, -1351, -0517
To the northwest of the Great Abandoned Central Mine.
TBA
Muihcoro Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Muokuij Lightroot
0867, -2277, -0556
To the north of the Wellspring of Courage.
TBA
Muotue Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Mustis Lightroot
Mustuto Lightroot
-4469, -0672, -0949
To the north of the Stamayam Lightroot.
Muzasu Lightroot
-2138, -0874, -0542
To the north of the Kawiraus Lightroot.
TBA
Nabahi-ikat Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Napanos Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Narusis Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Netamnet Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Netinet Lightroot
-0073, -1115, -0471
To the southwest of Plains Bargainer Statue.
TBA
Ni-iraram Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Nihcayam Lightroot
-0705, -0867, -0481
To the southwest of the Hyrule Field Chasm.
TBA
Nikakik Lightroot
TBA
Nikohsi Lightroot
-0564, -3524, -0574
At the far south of the Depths.
TBA
Nipahsom Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Nisoij Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Niuzimod Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Nugukoyk Lightroot
-0708, -1551, -0517
To the north of the Great Abandoned Central Mine.
TBA
Nojoj Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Nupisoyuat Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Nuzimak Lightroot
-0178, -1559, -0473
To the northeast of the Great Abandoned Central Mine.
TBA
Oyimay Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Ramobnukas Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Rasinaduk Lightroot
-4168, -2142, -0487
To the southwest of the Brida Lookout Chasm.
Sasag Lightroot
-4154, 0097, -0489
To the north of the Mustuto Lightroot.
TBA
Sekioam Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Siakij Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Sijnin Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Sijotu Lightroot
1218, -2544, -0612
To the east of the Wellspring of Courage.
TBA
Sikatag Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Sikurukam Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Sikutamak Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Sinonoyk Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Sisinatag Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Sisustom Lightroot
-1795, -3497, -0477
Will be directly on top of the South Lomei Depths Labyrinth.
TBA
So-oaw Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Sohse Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Stakijat Lightroot
0343, -1008, -0468
To the south of the Plains Bargainer Statue.
Stamayam Lightroot
-4638, -1512, -0890
To the northwest of the Brida Lookout Chasm.
TBA
Takaruk Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Tatayam Lightroot
-3291, -2511, -0475
Next to the Abandoned Kara Kara Mine.
TBA
Tayamik Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Tikanur Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
U-Nazohso Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
U-u-joju Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Uasnoj Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Ui-ihcoj Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Uihcoke Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Uinoj Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Umamustor Lightroot
-3406, -1363, -0779
To the north of the Brida Lookout Chasm.
TBA
Uoyoyuik Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Usukaz Lightroot
3525, -1482, -0612
To the southwest of the Wellspring of Wisdom.
TBA
Uukukis Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Worihas Lightroot
TBA
TBA
Yikot Lightroot
2303, -2378, -0617
To the west of the Meda Canyon Mine, next to the Meda Mountain Chasm.
TBA
Yisuayam Lightroot
TBA
TBA
TBA
Zi-ner Lightroot
TBA
TBA
