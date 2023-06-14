Tears of the Kingdom – All Lightroot Locations In The Depths

When exploring through the Depths of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there’s little light to see down there. Outside of using Brightbloom seeds to light your way, the next best thing are the massive Lightroots.

** This Guide is currently in progress, and will continue to update as new info becomes available**

The Lightroots are scattered throughout the Depths, and they work similarly to the Skyview Towers on the surface, where you can fast travel to them and reveals part of the map. The Lightroots reveal the map and carve away the destructive darkness, making it easier to explore this region. Our guide will cover where you can find every Lightroot location in Tears of the Kingdom and how to find them.

How Many Lightroots Are in TotK?

We can confirm that there are 120 Lightroot locations that you can find in the Depths. These are scattered everywhere in this region and are fundamental to seeking ion. They become a fast travel point that makes running around this region much easier and brings light to you in the dark. Plus, they help clear your Gloom damage and replenish your greyed-out hearts.

Tracking Lightroots can be exceptionally tough while playing Tears of the Kingdom, but we hope to have you covered as we track down these locations and show you where to find them as you play.

Where to Find Every Lightroot Location in Tears of the Kingdom

These are where you can find every Lightroot location in Tears of the Kingdom.