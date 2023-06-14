Tears of the Kingdom – All Lightroot Locations In The Depths

The Lightroot locations in Tears of the Kingdom are scattered all over the depths, and this guide helps you track down each one.

When exploring through the Depths of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there’s little light to see down there. Outside of using Brightbloom seeds to light your way, the next best thing are the massive Lightroots.

** This Guide is currently in progress, and will continue to update as new info becomes available**

The Lightroots are scattered throughout the Depths, and they work similarly to the Skyview Towers on the surface, where you can fast travel to them and reveals part of the map. The Lightroots reveal the map and carve away the destructive darkness, making it easier to explore this region. Our guide will cover where you can find every Lightroot location in Tears of the Kingdom and how to find them.

How Many Lightroots Are in TotK?

We can confirm that there are 120 Lightroot locations that you can find in the Depths. These are scattered everywhere in this region and are fundamental to seeking ion. They become a fast travel point that makes running around this region much easier and brings light to you in the dark. Plus, they help clear your Gloom damage and replenish your greyed-out hearts.

Tracking Lightroots can be exceptionally tough while playing Tears of the Kingdom, but we hope to have you covered as we track down these locations and show you where to find them as you play.

Where to Find Every Lightroot Location in Tears of the Kingdom

These are where you can find every Lightroot location in Tears of the Kingdom.

Lightroot LocationLightroot NameCoordinatesTips
TBAA-nehi LightrootTBATBA
TBAAduon LightrootTBATBA
TBAAgihi-ihcoj LightrootTBATBA
TBAAkinatanis LightrootTBATBA
Amakawis Lightroot-2439, -3343, -0465To the west of the South Lomei Depths Labyrhtin, south of the East Gerudo Chasm.
TBAAmo-ne LightrootTBATBA
TBAAnonisik LightrootTBATBA
TBAApapes LightrootTBATBA
TBAArusakam LightrootTBATBA
TBABusus LightrootTBATBA
TBACamobatures LightrootTBATBA
TBACugukaram LightrootTBATBA
TBAEknupup LightrootTBATBA
TBAGadohsi LightrootTBATBA
Gataharak Lightroot-3728, -3624, -0494To the south of the Abandoned Gerudo Mine.
TBAGedihcayam LightrootTBATBA
TBAGonatoyrim Lightroot-4681, -3086, -0503To the west of the Gonatoyros Lightroot, next to the Abandoned Gerudo Mine.
Gonatoyros Lightroot-3883, -2964, -0434Next to the Forge Construct at the Abandoned Gerudo Mine
TBAIayusus LightrootTBATBA
TBAIkatoayam LightrootTBATBA
Jadukakar Lightroot-2036, -1852, -0504Against a wall, to the northeast of the Kimakarut Lightroot.
Kasari Lightroot-4158, -3826, -0478Next to the Gerudo Underground Cemetary, to the southwest to the Gataharak Lightroot.
TBAKataki LightrootTBATBA
TBAKatenim LightrootTBATBA
TBAKatijabis LightrootTBATBA
TBAKato LightrootTBATBA
TBAKatoij LightrootTBATBA
TBAKawagom LightrootTBATBA
TBAKawakanis LightrootTBATBA
Kawakarut Lightroot-3487, -0214, -0516To the northeast of the Mustuto Lightroot.
TBAKawamit LightrootTBATBA
Kawatik Lightroot-1531, -2928, -0731To the southwest of the Great Abandoned Central Mine.
TBAKawikatisar LightrootTBATBA
Kawiraus Lightroot-2525, -1769, -0713TBA
TBAKawisar LightrootTBATBA
TBAKawumoro LightrootTBATBA
TBAKayam LightrootTBATBA
TBAKegopa LightrootTBATBA
Kimakarut Lightroot-2656, -2237, -0488
TBAKimimadena LightrootTBATBA
TBAKimimeg LightrootTBATBA
Kimnaz Lightroot3469, -2181, -5094Next to the Abandoned Hateno Mine.
TBAKisihayam LightrootTBATBA
TBAKisomom LightrootTBATBA
Kogori Lightroot-1442, -1616, -0538To the northwest of the Great Abandoned Central Mine.
Kohsustu Lightroot0670, -3358, -0483In the southwest of the Depths map, close to large bodies of water.
Koradat Lightroot-1080, -2186, -0561To the south of the Great Abandoned Central Mine.
TBAKorakut LightrootTBATBA
TBAKoro-nui LightrootTBATBA
TBAKorom LightrootTBATBA
TBAKotimab LightrootTBATBA
TBAKuhsagi LightrootTBATBA
TBAKuzimoy LightrootTBATBA
TBAMigo-o LightrootTBATBA
Mihcihc Lightroot-3211, -3005, -0470To the east of the Abandoned Gerudo Mine.
Mimufis Lightroot2825, -3269, -0526To the northwest of the Abandoned Lureline Mine.
TBAMisisi LightrootTBATBA
TBAMu-ufatur LightrootTBATBA
Mu-ustust Lightroot-1423, -1351, -0517To the northwest of the Great Abandoned Central Mine.
TBAMuihcoro LightrootTBATBA
Muokuij Lightroot0867, -2277, -0556To the north of the Wellspring of Courage.
TBAMuotue LightrootTBATBA
Mustis Lightroot
Mustuto Lightroot-4469, -0672, -0949To the north of the Stamayam Lightroot.
Muzasu Lightroot-2138, -0874, -0542To the north of the Kawiraus Lightroot.
TBANabahi-ikat LightrootTBATBA
TBANapanos LightrootTBATBA
TBANarusis LightrootTBATBA
TBANetamnet LightrootTBATBA
Netinet Lightroot-0073, -1115, -0471To the southwest of Plains Bargainer Statue.
TBANi-iraram LightrootTBATBA
Nihcayam Lightroot-0705, -0867, -0481To the southwest of the Hyrule Field Chasm.
TBANikakik LightrootTBA
Nikohsi Lightroot-0564, -3524, -0574At the far south of the Depths.
TBANipahsom LightrootTBATBA
TBANisoij LightrootTBATBA
TBANiuzimod LightrootTBATBA
Nugukoyk Lightroot-0708, -1551, -0517To the north of the Great Abandoned Central Mine.
TBANojoj LightrootTBATBA
TBANupisoyuat LightrootTBATBA
Nuzimak Lightroot-0178, -1559, -0473To the northeast of the Great Abandoned Central Mine.
TBAOyimay LightrootTBATBA
TBARamobnukas LightrootTBATBA
Rasinaduk Lightroot-4168, -2142, -0487To the southwest of the Brida Lookout Chasm.
Sasag Lightroot-4154, 0097, -0489To the north of the Mustuto Lightroot.
TBASekioam LightrootTBATBA
TBASiakij LightrootTBATBA
TBASijnin LightrootTBATBA
Sijotu Lightroot1218, -2544, -0612To the east of the Wellspring of Courage.
TBASikatag LightrootTBATBA
TBASikurukam LightrootTBATBA
TBASikutamak LightrootTBATBA
TBASinonoyk LightrootTBATBA
TBASisinatag LightrootTBATBA
Sisustom Lightroot-1795, -3497, -0477Will be directly on top of the South Lomei Depths Labyrinth.
TBASo-oaw LightrootTBATBA
TBASohse LightrootTBATBA
Stakijat Lightroot0343, -1008, -0468To the south of the Plains Bargainer Statue.
Stamayam Lightroot-4638, -1512, -0890To the northwest of the Brida Lookout Chasm.
TBATakaruk LightrootTBATBA
Tatayam Lightroot-3291, -2511, -0475Next to the Abandoned Kara Kara Mine.
TBATayamik LightrootTBATBA
TBATikanur LightrootTBATBA
TBAU-Nazohso LightrootTBATBA
TBAU-u-joju LightrootTBATBA
TBAUasnoj LightrootTBATBA
TBAUi-ihcoj LightrootTBATBA
TBAUihcoke LightrootTBATBA
TBAUinoj LightrootTBATBA
Umamustor Lightroot-3406, -1363, -0779To the north of the Brida Lookout Chasm.
TBAUoyoyuik LightrootTBATBA
Usukaz Lightroot3525, -1482, -0612To the southwest of the Wellspring of Wisdom.
TBAUukukis LightrootTBATBA
TBAWorihas LightrootTBATBA
Yikot Lightroot2303, -2378, -0617To the west of the Meda Canyon Mine, next to the Meda Mountain Chasm.
TBAYisuayam LightrootTBATBA
TBAZi-ner LightrootTBATBA

