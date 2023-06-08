Tears of the Kingdom – All Well Locations

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom takes you all over Hyrule, completing multiple tasks and working with unique characters that you meet as you explore the game. Some of these characters have strange fixations, such as Fera, who wants to track down all the wells in Hyrule.

Fera is a unique character who is trying to track down all 58 wells that are scattered across Hyrule. The wells are in multiple locations, and it can be difficult to find each one. Luckily, we’ve been seeking them out and have compiled all their locations in a helpful list. Here’s what you need to know about how to find all well locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Complete Where Are the Wells in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fera is a character you can meet inside several wells in Tears of the Kingdom. We were able to find her in the Tabantha Bridge Stable Well, which is next to the Tabantha Bridge Stable.

She will be exploring the location in TotK, and when you speak with her, she’ll want to see if you’re interested in helping him map out the remaining well locations in Hyrule. There are 58 wells to find in total, and you’ll be able to see your progress on the Where Are The Wells quest indicator.

All wells will be on the surface region of Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom. These are where you can find every well in TotK and how to get to them.