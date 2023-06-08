Tears of the Kingdom – All Well Locations

There are 58 wells that you need to track down for Fera in Tears of the Kingdom, and this guide shows you where to find each one.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom takes you all over Hyrule, completing multiple tasks and working with unique characters that you meet as you explore the game. Some of these characters have strange fixations, such as Fera, who wants to track down all the wells in Hyrule.

Fera is a unique character who is trying to track down all 58 wells that are scattered across Hyrule. The wells are in multiple locations, and it can be difficult to find each one. Luckily, we’ve been seeking them out and have compiled all their locations in a helpful list. Here’s what you need to know about how to find all well locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Complete Where Are the Wells in Tears of the Kingdom

Fera is a character you can meet inside several wells in Tears of the Kingdom. We were able to find her in the Tabantha Bridge Stable Well, which is next to the Tabantha Bridge Stable.

She will be exploring the location in TotK, and when you speak with her, she’ll want to see if you’re interested in helping him map out the remaining well locations in Hyrule. There are 58 wells to find in total, and you’ll be able to see your progress on the Where Are The Wells quest indicator.

All wells will be on the surface region of Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom. These are where you can find every well in TotK and how to get to them.

Well LocationWell NameTips
Aquama Lake WellThere is a well on the northeast area of Aquama Lake, close to several ruins.
Bottomless Pond WellThere is a well to the north of the Riverside Stable called the Bottomless Pond Well.
Carok Bridge WellThere is a well close to the edge of the Carok Bridge.
Construction Site WellYou can find this well at the center of the Hudson Construction Site, to the west of Tarrey Town.
Deya Village Ruins East WellThere is a well on the east side of Deya Village. This is one of many wells at this location.
Deya Village Ruins North WellThis is the well you can find on the north side of Deya Village Ruins.
Deya Village Ruins South WellYou can find this well on the south side of Deya Village Ruins, on top of a hill.
Deya Village Ruins WellThis well is at the center of the Deya Village Ruins.
Dronoc’s Pass WellThere is a well at the fork in the road leading to Dronoc’s Pass.
Dueling Peaks Stable WellYou can find this well outside the Dueling Peaks Stable.
East Akkala Stable WellYou can find this well outside the East Akkala Stable.
Elma Knolls WellThere is a well on the south mountain of Elma Knolls.
Foothill Stable WellYou can find this well close to the Foothill Stable.
Gerudo Canyon WellThere is a well next to the Gerudo Canyon Stable, right before you enter the Gerudo Desert.
Gopongo Village Ruins WellThis is a well you can find at the center of Gopongo Village.
Haran Lakefront WellThere is a well to the west of the Highland Stable, north of the small lake.
Hateno Village East WellThis is a well you can find close to the center of the Hateno Village.
Hateno Village North WellYou can find this well on the north side of the Hateno Village.
Hateno Village South WellOn the border of Hateno Village, on the south side, is one of the many wells you can find inside this village.
Hateno Village West WellYou can find this well on the western side of the Hateno Village.
Highland Stable WellYou can find a well outside of the Highland Stable in the Faron Grasslands region.
Hills of Baumer WellThis is one of the many wells overlooking the Deya Village Ruins.
Hyrule Castle Town Ruins WellOn the border of the Hyrule Castle Town, outside of the Castle, is a well.
Irch Plain WellThere is a well at the center of Irch Plain.
Kakariko Village WellThis is a well you can find on the south side of Kakariko Village, in the hills.
Kara Kara Bazaar WellThis well is on the south side of the Kara Kara Bazaar, close to the outskirt of the Gerudo Desert
Lakeside Stable WellThe Lakeside Stable well is immediately outside the location, which you can find to the northwest of Ubota Point.
Lanayru Wetlands WellYou can find the Lanayru Wetlands Well to the east of the Wetland Stable.
Lookout Landing WellYou can find this to well in the northeast section of Lookout Landing.
Lurelin Village WellYou can find this well to the north of Lurelin Village.
Mabe Village WellThis well is outside of the ruined remains of Mabe Village, to the southeast of Lookout Landing.
Maritta Exchange Ruins WellYou can find a well close to the Maritta Exchange Ruins, on the west side of Salari Plain.
Moor Garrison Ruins WellThis is a well you can find to the west of Mercay Island.
Mount Daphnes WellThere is a well on the west side of Mount Daphnes, covered in Gloom.
Mount Gustaf WellOn the north side of Mount Gustaf, there is a well, close to the road.
Mount Nabooru WellThere is a well on the cliffs to the south of Mount Nabooru.
New Serenne Stable WellYou can find a well outside the New Serenne Stable.
Outskirt Hill WellOn the top of Outskirt Hill is one of the wells, to the west of Outskirt Stable.
Outskirt Stable WellYou can find this well on the outside of the Outskirt Stable.
Popla Foothills North WellThis well is to the north of Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, in front of the entrance.
Popla Foothills South WellYou can find this well to the south of Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, beyond the hill.
Rauru Settlement Ruins WellInside the Rauru Settlement Ruins is a well.
Rebonae Bridge WellThe Rebonae Bridge Well is to the northwest of the Wetland Stable.
Rikoha Hills WellA well that you can find on the east side of Rikoka Hills.
Riverside Stable WellYou can find this well outside the Riverside Stable.
Rowan Plain WellYou can find a well on the north side of Rowan Plain.
Shadow Hamlet Ruins WellThere is a well in a location called the Shadow Hamlet. Make sure to bring fire protection to explore this well safely.
Snowfield Stable WellThere is a well at the Snowfiled Stable.
South Akkala Stable WellYou can find this well to the north of the South Akkala Stable.
South Nabi Lake WellTo the south side of Nabi Lake, there is a well. This one is covered and full of Gloom.
Tabahl Woods WellThe Tabahl Woods well is on top of a large hill, to the south of Upland Zorana Skyview Tower, and to the north of the Bank of Wishes.
Tabantha Bridge Stable WellThere is a well outside of the Tabanatha Bridge Stable.
Tabantha Village Ruins WellAt the center of the Tabantha Village Ruins is a well, hiding in the broken buildings.
Wetland Stable South WellThis is the second well you can find close to the Wetland Stable, and it’s one you can find further south.
Wetland Stable WellThis is one of the stables you can find near the Wetland Stable, and this is the closest one.
Woodland Stable WellYou can find a well at the Woodland Stable.
Zauz Island WellThis is a well you can find at the center of Zauz Island, to the north of Gopongo Village Ruins.
Zelda’s Secret WellYou can find this well outside of Link’s house, in the southwest of Hateno Village.

