Tears of the Kingdom – All Well Locations

|Well Location
|Well Name
|Tips
|Aquama Lake Well
|There is a well on the northeast area of Aquama Lake, close to several ruins.
|Bottomless Pond Well
|There is a well to the north of the Riverside Stable called the Bottomless Pond Well.
|Carok Bridge Well
|There is a well close to the edge of the Carok Bridge.
|Construction Site Well
|You can find this well at the center of the Hudson Construction Site, to the west of Tarrey Town.
|Deya Village Ruins East Well
|There is a well on the east side of Deya Village. This is one of many wells at this location.
|Deya Village Ruins North Well
|This is the well you can find on the north side of Deya Village Ruins.
|Deya Village Ruins South Well
|You can find this well on the south side of Deya Village Ruins, on top of a hill.
|Deya Village Ruins Well
|This well is at the center of the Deya Village Ruins.
|Dronoc’s Pass Well
|There is a well at the fork in the road leading to Dronoc’s Pass.
|Dueling Peaks Stable Well
|You can find this well outside the Dueling Peaks Stable.
|East Akkala Stable Well
|You can find this well outside the East Akkala Stable.
|Elma Knolls Well
|There is a well on the south mountain of Elma Knolls.
|Foothill Stable Well
|You can find this well close to the Foothill Stable.
|Gerudo Canyon Well
|There is a well next to the Gerudo Canyon Stable, right before you enter the Gerudo Desert.
|Gopongo Village Ruins Well
|This is a well you can find at the center of Gopongo Village.
|Haran Lakefront Well
|There is a well to the west of the Highland Stable, north of the small lake.
|Hateno Village East Well
|This is a well you can find close to the center of the Hateno Village.
|Hateno Village North Well
|You can find this well on the north side of the Hateno Village.
|Hateno Village South Well
|On the border of Hateno Village, on the south side, is one of the many wells you can find inside this village.
|Hateno Village West Well
|You can find this well on the western side of the Hateno Village.
|Highland Stable Well
|You can find a well outside of the Highland Stable in the Faron Grasslands region.
|Hills of Baumer Well
|This is one of the many wells overlooking the Deya Village Ruins.
|Hyrule Castle Town Ruins Well
|On the border of the Hyrule Castle Town, outside of the Castle, is a well.
|Irch Plain Well
|There is a well at the center of Irch Plain.
|Kakariko Village Well
|This is a well you can find on the south side of Kakariko Village, in the hills.
|Kara Kara Bazaar Well
|This well is on the south side of the Kara Kara Bazaar, close to the outskirt of the Gerudo Desert
|Lakeside Stable Well
|The Lakeside Stable well is immediately outside the location, which you can find to the northwest of Ubota Point.
|Lanayru Wetlands Well
|You can find the Lanayru Wetlands Well to the east of the Wetland Stable.
|Lookout Landing Well
|You can find this to well in the northeast section of Lookout Landing.
|Lurelin Village Well
|You can find this well to the north of Lurelin Village.
|Mabe Village Well
|This well is outside of the ruined remains of Mabe Village, to the southeast of Lookout Landing.
|Maritta Exchange Ruins Well
|You can find a well close to the Maritta Exchange Ruins, on the west side of Salari Plain.
|Moor Garrison Ruins Well
|This is a well you can find to the west of Mercay Island.
|Mount Daphnes Well
|There is a well on the west side of Mount Daphnes, covered in Gloom.
|Mount Gustaf Well
|On the north side of Mount Gustaf, there is a well, close to the road.
|Mount Nabooru Well
|There is a well on the cliffs to the south of Mount Nabooru.
|New Serenne Stable Well
|You can find a well outside the New Serenne Stable.
|Outskirt Hill Well
|On the top of Outskirt Hill is one of the wells, to the west of Outskirt Stable.
|Outskirt Stable Well
|You can find this well on the outside of the Outskirt Stable.
|Popla Foothills North Well
|This well is to the north of Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, in front of the entrance.
|Popla Foothills South Well
|You can find this well to the south of Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, beyond the hill.
|Rauru Settlement Ruins Well
|Inside the Rauru Settlement Ruins is a well.
|Rebonae Bridge Well
|The Rebonae Bridge Well is to the northwest of the Wetland Stable.
|Rikoha Hills Well
|A well that you can find on the east side of Rikoka Hills.
|Riverside Stable Well
|You can find this well outside the Riverside Stable.
|Rowan Plain Well
|You can find a well on the north side of Rowan Plain.
|Shadow Hamlet Ruins Well
|There is a well in a location called the Shadow Hamlet. Make sure to bring fire protection to explore this well safely.
|Snowfield Stable Well
|There is a well at the Snowfiled Stable.
|South Akkala Stable Well
|You can find this well to the north of the South Akkala Stable.
|South Nabi Lake Well
|To the south side of Nabi Lake, there is a well. This one is covered and full of Gloom.
|Tabahl Woods Well
|The Tabahl Woods well is on top of a large hill, to the south of Upland Zorana Skyview Tower, and to the north of the Bank of Wishes.
|Tabantha Bridge Stable Well
|There is a well outside of the Tabanatha Bridge Stable.
|Tabantha Village Ruins Well
|At the center of the Tabantha Village Ruins is a well, hiding in the broken buildings.
|Wetland Stable South Well
|This is the second well you can find close to the Wetland Stable, and it’s one you can find further south.
|Wetland Stable Well
|This is one of the stables you can find near the Wetland Stable, and this is the closest one.
|Woodland Stable Well
|You can find a well at the Woodland Stable.
|Zauz Island Well
|This is a well you can find at the center of Zauz Island, to the north of Gopongo Village Ruins.
|Zelda’s Secret Well
|You can find this well outside of Link’s house, in the southwest of Hateno Village.