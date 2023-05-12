Tears of the Kingdom – Where To Find All Gems & Minerals

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players have plenty to handle while diving back into Hyrule. However, between cooking, battling, building friendships, and solving puzzles, fans will also have the chance to mine for gemstones and minerals.

Like in the previous game, gemstone nodes are scattered all about Hyrule, with the larger collections found in the more mountainous or stony regions. While Flint and Rock Salt should be kept for cooking and crafting, the gemstones are a much-needed source of income for any Tears of the Kingdom player.

Below are all the Gemstones and Minerals that can be found in Tears of the Kingdom, where to find them, and how to mine them as players explore.

How to mine gemstones in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot via Nintendo’s YouTube channel

To mine a gemstone, players will first need to find a black ore node.

Once these are located, players can break them by hitting them with their weapons. It’s best to only do this with weapons that are low-level, or that aren’t in a combat style that is preferred, as the effort will quickly deplete the durability of the chosen bludgeon.

Once the node is destroyed, the gemstones and minerals will fall to the ground for the player to collect.

Every type of Gemstone and Mineral in Tears of the Kingdom

Like in the previous game, there are many different gemstones and minerals that can be found inside the ore nodes. The list includes: