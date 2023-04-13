The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Every Returning Character From BoTW

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom returns to Hyrule in an unfamiliar state. Exploration now takes place on land and through the skies, meaning there are many more opportunities to meet the people and cultures carving out a safe space for themselves against the looming darkness. This guide outlines all the familiar faces in returning characters from Breath of the Wild that you can meet in Link’s latest adventure.

Every returning character from Breath of the Wild in Tears of the Kingdom

In this list, we’ve collected every character in Tears of the Kingdom that you can meet who previously appeared in Breath of the Wild. Check them out below if you’re excited about playing, have already begun your journey, and want to know who you’ll meet along your travels. Spoilers ahead for those who haven’t played or finished Breath of the Wild.

Most of the information in this list at the time of writing comes from the final trailer for Tears of the Kingdom. The list will be expanded upon once more information becomes available and we get our hands on the game.

Calamity Ganon

Screenshot via Nintendo’s YouTube channel

The main antagonist of Breath of the Wild appears to have returned to fill the same role in Tears of the Kingdom. Ganon is a staple of The Legend of Zelda franchise, and here he looks to be just as powerful as he was in his last encounter with Link. Worryingly, the strength he demonstrates makes him appear to have grown in power, making him even more dangerous.

Princess Zelda

Screenshot via Nintendo’s YouTube channel

Princess Zelda is another character that’s appeared in almost every series entry. At the end of Breath of the Wild, she and Link were seen looking out hopefully over the lands of Hyrule. That hopeful period clearly didn’t last long.

This guide is developing as more information becomes available.