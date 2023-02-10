Who is Ganondorf’s voice actor in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

While Ganon has been the main antagonist of most Legend of Zelda games, Tears of the Kingdom will be the first time we hear him speak full sentences in a voiced role. We have heard him chuckle and laugh in games like Ocarina of Time and Wind Waker, but the newest Zelda will have him outright saying menacing things. Who is the voice of Ganon in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Related: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s vehicle building may have been inspired by BOTW’s fanmade flying machine

Who is Ganon’s voice actor in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Unfortunately, as of this writing, there is no confirmed information about who the voice of Ganon belongs to in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo has not given any information on the subject outside of the trailer featuring the first clip we have heard of Ganon’s voice.

With that being said, it is hard to deny that the Ganon voice sounds distinctly familiar if you have played plenty of video games, watched animated series and shows, or if you are a fan of Dungeons & Dragons. Many people are convinced that the voice of Ganon in Tears of the Kingdom is Matthew Mercer.

While the short clip of Ganon speaking to his minions definitely feels like it could be coming out of Mercer’s mouth, it is important to note that he has said absolutely nothing on the subject. That being said, this could point to him being the voice even more.

Matt Mercer has been trending on Twitter since the trailer reveal because so many people believe it is him. Even colleagues have tagged him in tweets saying they recognize that voice, and he has not responded. Mercer is a long-time voice actor professional; if he is under an NDA, there is nothing he can say on the subject. However, if he knew it was not him, we think he would have come out and denied it by this point.

Related: Nintendo’s post showing a broken Master Sword ignites weapon durability discussion for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Of course, until the official announcement comes out, take all of this with a grain of salt, but we would say there is a good chance that Matt Mercer is voicing Ganon in Tears of the Kingdom.