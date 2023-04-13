The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Final Trailer Reveals the Return of Ganon

With a month to go until launch, Nintendo has released its final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and with it, shown off more snippets of gameplay and story hints to get players excited for their return to Hyrule.

If that wasn’t enough, this new trailer has confirmed that Ganon, the series’s main antagonist, will return to the series in all his glory and bring plenty of destruction and mayhem back to the kingdom of Hyrule.

New Zelda Trailer gives players a look at Ganon, new Sky Islands, and more

The three-minute trailer is jam-packed full of new tidbits for fans to dissect, with the most notable being the inclusion of Ganondorf as the game’s main villain once again. We’ve seen what appeared to be Ganon in previous trailers, only a little less alive and animated, but this time around, we get a full look at the villain back and very much alive, complete with his red hair and following black garbs. We also see him pulling no punches with his return, summoning minions and launching a wide-scale attack that looks to shake Hyrule to its core.

We also got to see more looks at the gameplay, including a better look at the Sky Islands, which will be a major part of the game’s world. They look to be a big addition to the game, with floating platforms, new enemies, and different structures for players to explore. We also see some new uses of the Fuse and Ultrahand abilities, which allow players to fuse and create new weapons and vehicles. On top of that, we saw returning characters, such as the champions, and new ones who will look to be essential parts of the story, and what appears to be some underground locations and new areas that we think look a little like dungeons, but whether they are or not hasn’t be confirmed.

This final trailer will undoubtedly go down well with fans, and it’s not too long now until we finally get to jump into the newest entry to the series when it releases on May 12 for Nintendo Switch.