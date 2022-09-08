The Psychic Cup tier list in Pokémon Go – September 2022

The Psychic Cup is a limited-time Battle League competition in Pokémon Go. You will have the chance to pit some of your best Psychic-type Pokémon against other players, creating multiple teams to try out. Not all of your combinations will be winners, but we can help narrow down your options by sharing with you some of the best Pokémon you can pick for this competition. This guide covers the tier list for the Psychic Cup in Pokémon Go.

Psychic Cup tier list

The Psychic Cup will allow you to use Psychic-type Pokémon. They must be at or below 1,500 CP. You can use any Pokémon that meets these requirements, except for Mew. Mew will not be allowed to participate in this competition.

Related: The best Pokémon teams for the Psychic Cup in Pokémon Go

Lead tier list

Your Lead Pokémon will be the first one you use against your opponent. You want to ensure it has a decent amount of attack and defense power and is a balanced option against nearly any Pokémon your opponent might use. However, don’t be afraid to swap it out for your Switch option, especially to save it. We typically recommend reserving at least one shield for this Pokémon.

Tier Pokémon S Claydol, Cresselia, Malamar, and Victini A Celebi, Galarian Slowking, Gardevoir, and Wobbuffet B Alolan Raichu, Bronzong, Galarian Slowbro, and Hypno C Gallade, Jirachi, Slowbro, and Xatu D Galarian Rapidash, Medicham, Metagross, and Swoobat

Switch tier list

The Switch Pokémon will be the one you swap out when you use your Lead or Closer Pokémon, more often, it’s the Lead. You want this Pokémon to have more power than the others, forgoing defense power to ensure it can do some heavy damage against your opponents. The Switch Pokémon will be one of your stronger options, but it’s also a good counter choice for your Lead Pokémon, ensuring it can protect its vulnerabilities. We recommend reserving at least one shield for it, sometimes two.

Tier Pokémon S Bronzong, Galarian Rapidash, Gardevoir, and Victini A Alolan Raichu, Cresselia, Hypno, and Jirachi B Defense Forme Deoxys, Galarian Slowking, Malamar, and Metagross C Lunatone, Mr. Rime, Solrock, and Xatu D Celebi, Claydol, Latios, Medicham

Closer tier list

The Closer Pokémon on your team is the final option you want to use against your opponent. It will have the highest defense power featured among your options and is the best Pokémon to use as a final protective barrier between you and your opponent. We don’t recommend using any shields for this choice as it should be able to withstand most attacks.