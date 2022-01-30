The Taste of Home request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The best way to win over someone’s friendship is with a tasty snack, and in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you’ll need to help out Floaro win over an Eevee. To do this, Floaro needs help locating several ingredients it plans to use in a specific recipe. It requires three hearty grains, two hopo berries, and one Razz berry. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to complete The Taste of Home request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and where to find those three ingredients.

You’ll want to visit multiple locations to find these ingredients. The most difficult one will be the Gearty Grains. You can find Hearty Grains in two areas: Crimson Mirelands and Coronet Highlands. Of the two regions, we recommend you head to the Crimson Mirelands. You can find them south of the Mirelands Camp, surrounding the water in Golden Lowlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next ingredient on your list are the Hopo Berries. You can find them in several locations, but finding them could be the real challenge. We also located these in the Crimson Mireland, across the bridge from the Golden Lowlands, to the southeast of the Solaceon Ruins. Finally, you want to look for a blue tree with yellow fruit. You can also find these in different locations.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last ingredient you need are Razz Berries. We recommend heading to the Cobalt Coastlands to find this ingredient. Similar to Hopo Berries, you can find the Razz in several areas, but for us, we found them to the south of Aipom Hill. They drop from the tree with blue leaves, and the berries have orange tops and yellow undersides.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After having all three ingredients, return to Floaro to turn them all in and complete the request.