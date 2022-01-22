The three best ways to get a legendary charm in Rainbow Six Extraction

Are you looking to get a weapon charm that is different from all the rest, a weapon charm that will help you stand out from other Rainbow Six Extraction players? Well, then this guide is for you. Here are the three best ways to get a legendary charm.

Killing a Protean

Proteans are challenging enemies that only spawn on harder difficulties. Therefore, your first step is to set the difficulty of the mission to “Cautious” or higher. Next, you must make it to the third 3rd objective. Now, if you have done both of the first two steps, you have a chance to encounter the elusive Protean. Unfortunately, having one spawn is not guaranteed, but if you’re lucky, you can get a legendary charm this way fairly early on in the game. Just make sure you’re ready for a fight!

Completing “Smasher Vulnerability”

This specific objective is located inside the Truth or Consequences studies. However, to access them, you will first need to hit milestone level 11 and then progress through studies “Sneakssassin” and “Highly Trained,” inside Truth or Consequences. After completing both previous studies, you will receive “Smashing,” and that is where you will find the “Smasher Vulnerability” objective. Now, your next step is to complete it. Doing so will require you to “Kill or assist killing a Smasher with the weak point on its back.” We would recommend enlisting the help of a partner to distract or assist you in killing Smasher. If done correctly, you should receive your charm after you extract from the mission.

Buying a legendary charm

This one is pretty self-explanatory. Go to the store inside Rainbow Six Extraction and purchase a legendary charm. Although definitively less rewarding than the previous two, this method is much quicker if you’re willing to spend the money.

Lastly, if you have received your legendary charm from any of these methods, make sure you go to your operator screen to attach it to your gun. Once you have done this, you will earn an achievement or trophy called “Charmed.”