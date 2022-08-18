Thymesia level up guide – How to increase stats and acquire talents in Thymesia

The greatest growth in Thymesia comes from increasing your own skills as a player, but buffing up protagonist Corvus with higher stats and skills is super important too. Being able to take and deal more damage is the only way to get through the game’s boss encounters, after all. Read on for some important information about how to level up in Thymesia and what to do with your newfound powers.

How to collect Memory Shards in Thymesia

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step one in leveling up in Thymesia is getting Memory Shards: these are your experience points. They flow pretty freely in the game. Every enemy drops some amount of Shards, and you’ll get a Collection of Memories every time you find a new piece of lore. Collections can be used from the menu to gain even more Shards. Just don’t carry too many at a time — it’s too much of a risk. Spend them to level up as often as you can.

How to level up in Thymesia

Screenshot by Gamepur

Leveling up is done at any Beacon or by talking to Aisemy at Philsopher’s Hill, and you have three different attributes to increase when you do. You can only increase one per level, so consider your playstyle when deciding. Strength governs your attack power, so it’s the ideal choice for someone who likes to run in swinging. Vitality raises your health, which is key if you find yourself dying frequently. Lastly, raising Plague will increase your claw damage and energy levels. The latter is important if you like to use Plague Weapons frequently.

How to unlock talents in Thymesia

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every time you level up (until you hit level 25), you’ll get a point to spend in the game’s Talents menu. There are several skill trees here, giving you perks for your saber attacks, claw attacks, dodges, deflections, and more. Once again, your playstyle should drive your choices here: put points into the actions you take most often. Note that some talents are incompatible with others. For example, you can’t have both a short double dodge and a long double dodge active at once. However, you can take points out of one skill and deposit them into another, so you can retool and even fully reset these skill trees at any time. You may find yourself wanting to do this after level 25 since that’s when points stop accruing.