Thymesia potion guide – How to upgrade and mix potions in Thymesia

Thymesia is full of combat, and no matter how good you are at deflecting and dodging, you’re going to take damage at some point. Thankfully, potions are there to restore your lost health. Here’s how to get more potions in Thymesia and how to make them even more potent.

Using potions in Thymesia

Screenshot by Gamepur

While the button you’ll hit to quaff a potion may vary, the effects are the same no matter what platform you’re playing Thymesia on. The most basic one, which you start with, is simply called the General Potion. It offers a good amount of healing in one swig. As you progress in the game, you’ll unlock a Long-lasting Potion that slowly heals over time but restores more HP overall, as well as a Fast-acting Potion that does the opposite: it heals less but does so much faster. Your potion inventory is displayed on the bottom right of the screen, and they refill every time you rest at a Beacon.

Upgrading potions in Thymesia

Screenshot by Gamepur

Beacons are also where you can upgrade your potions. Each time you defeat a higher-tier enemy (the ones that don’t respawn when you rest at a Beacon), they’ll drop an Alchemy Enhancer. These can be used to upgrade your potions count, the amount of health they restore, and the number of ingredients they can include. Note that each tier costs increasingly more Enhancers and that each potion has its own skill tree, so to speak.

Mixing potions in Thymesia

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ingredient slots are a particularly interesting part of the process. As you fight enemies, you’ll find that they sometimes drop various ingredients like garlic, fennel, and mint. Each of these has a different effect; fennel, for example, increases overall HP restored by a potion. These can be mixed in from the same potion menu, and they’ll buff every potion of that kind thereafter.