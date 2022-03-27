Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Treasure Trove vs. Standard Edition Comparison
Experience a physical land of wonder.
Collectors editions in games have been in a weird spot as of late. With digital sales becoming more commonplace, big bulky collectors editions find themselves left out in the cold. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands features a pretty standout special edition, specifically designed for those looking for a unique, physical collectible. Here is what is included in the Treasure Trove edition of Wonderlands.
Standard Edition
The standard edition of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands comes in three different versions. The standard edition is not available for PS5 or Xbox Series physical, only digital. Here are the contents included with each version.
- Standard Edition – Includes the base Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands game.
- Next Level Edition – Includes the base game and the optimized for next-gen versions. Also includes the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Dragon Lord pack.
- Chaotic Great Edition – Includes everything listed for the Next Level Edition. Also includes the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Butt Stallion pack and the season pass.
Treasure Trove Edition
The Treasure Trove Edition is packed full of physical goods. Please keep in mind, this special edition does not include the actual game. This is purely a box of physical collectibles for fans of the series. Here is everything included in the Treasure Trove box as described by publisher 2K Games.
- Butt Stallion Plush: Our senior scientists and designers used their collective brainpower to bring you this plush rendition of the most beautiful, iconic, and majestic ruler in all the land – Queen Butt Stallion. Kneel before her supreme cuddliness!
- Illustrated Tarot Cards: Foresee your glorious fate with this deck of elegantly crafted, golden-trimmed tarot cards. This 78-card deck features regal stained-glass designs straight out of Tina’s imagination.
- Standalone Bunkers & Badasses Module: Delve into the dungeon of your mind with this official Bunkers & Badasses One-shot! Use the power of IMAGINATION to transport you and your friends to a fantastical world as you chomp down a full bag of nutritious cheese curls.
- Enamel Companion Pins: All the perks of friendship with none of the mess! Bring your loyal minions with you wherever you go with these shiny, oh-so-adorable enamel pins (just watch out for those pointy ends).
- Butt Stallion’s Castle Papercraft Booklet: The beauty of Butt Stallion’s splendiferous castle is said to reduce even the most hard-hearted ogre to tears. Now you can recreate that magical experience in your own home with this papercraft rendition – just remember it’s made of paper, so tears of joy will damage the materials.
- Cloth Wonderlands Map: Whether you’re an enterprising pirate or an adventurous explorer, everybody loves a good map. Get ready to bask in this beautifully illustrated, 18’x30′ piece of chaotic cartography depicting the many SPOILERS you may encounter during your ventures ‘cross the Wonderlands.