Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Treasure Trove vs. Standard Edition Comparison

Collectors editions in games have been in a weird spot as of late. With digital sales becoming more commonplace, big bulky collectors editions find themselves left out in the cold. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands features a pretty standout special edition, specifically designed for those looking for a unique, physical collectible. Here is what is included in the Treasure Trove edition of Wonderlands.

Standard Edition

image via 2K Games

The standard edition of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands comes in three different versions. The standard edition is not available for PS5 or Xbox Series physical, only digital. Here are the contents included with each version.

Standard Edition – Includes the base Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands game.

– Includes the base Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands game. Next Level Edition – Includes the base game and the optimized for next-gen versions. Also includes the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Dragon Lord pack.

– Includes the base game and the optimized for next-gen versions. Also includes the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Dragon Lord pack. Chaotic Great Edition – Includes everything listed for the Next Level Edition. Also includes the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Butt Stallion pack and the season pass.

Treasure Trove Edition

image via 2K Games

The Treasure Trove Edition is packed full of physical goods. Please keep in mind, this special edition does not include the actual game. This is purely a box of physical collectibles for fans of the series. Here is everything included in the Treasure Trove box as described by publisher 2K Games.