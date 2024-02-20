Tips For Catching Lucky Pals in Palworld

Recommended Videos

If you’ve ever heard the shiny-sounding tone in your ear while out exploring, you know the anxieties associated with Lucky Pal hunting in Palworld. Akin to finding a certain plant in Skyrim, this unmistakable tone to signal that a Lucky Pal is nearby is just the start of how to catch them.

When it comes to Lucky Pals, we’re lucky that they don’t have their own individual catch rate difficulties. Catching a Lucky Pal is just as easy as catching a regular Pal. If you’ve had some difficulties lately, let us show you a few tips on how to catch a Lucky Pal every time in Palworld.

5. Always Bring Spheres

The first step we suggest is the most obvious. Always have spheres on you, all the time. Before you leave your base, make a habit of checking your inventory, just to make sure you have everything you need before exploring. Having the highest tier sphere on you is a good idea as well, since it doesn’t matter what you spend when it comes to securing a Lucky Pal. If that’s Giga Sphere’s for you, then bring those yellow orbs. If you have something more potent, always bring a few of your best spheres along for the ride.

4. Go For Back Catches

This may seem like an obvious step, but Pals are pretty dense when it comes to spatial awareness. Because of this, it’s pretty easy to get a Back Bonus on a Pal when you try to catch one. Whether they’re sleeping or walking, all you need to do is be mindful of the Back Bonus text that will shine with your increased catch rate as you go in for a catch.

3. Be Mindful of Pal Abilities

Pals are unique, so not all of them operate similarly when encountering a threat. Some, like a certain bird Pal you may know, explode on encounter. Others do their best to run away, like Cattiva. Depending on the Pal you’ve encountered, they may act differently when you throw a Pal Sphere at them. Look up some information on your potential Lucky Pal (quickly) and plan your next move according to how they act. If the Pal knows how to explode and isn’t afraid to do it, you may want to lower their health quickly to score as many catch attempts as possible.

2. Use Weak Moves/Weapons

When catching a Pal, it can be best to use moves that aren’t super effective and weapons that are a little lower than your normal damage output. This is so you don’t accidentally kill the Pal while catching it. Nothing is more upsetting than seeing the wiggling, glitchy corpse of a Lucky Pal that could have been on the team, so be sure to be gentle when coaxing that HP to a lower number.

1. Cash In Lifmunk Effigies Before Leaving (Every Time)

While it is true that Lifmunk Effigies once actively lowered your catch rate, this bug has since been patched. So before you leave for any exploration, even just around the base, cash in those effigies. Each one should improve your catch rate, making it easier to get Lucky Pals, even if they are rare. The good thing about Lucky Pals is that they don’t have any less of a catch rate than their normal equivalents. They are simply bigger targets at which to fire your Pal Spheres.

That’s all we have on how to better snare your Lucky Pals in Palworld. If you’re looking for more advice on how to build your base or other things in Palworld, check out the rest of our guides on Gamepur.