How To Butcher Pals in Palworld

Just because this game is cute doesn’t mean it isn’t also about creatures fighting each other. Palworld takes the cuteness of a creature collector and turns it on its head, with crude Pal Deck entries, cruel implications of the capabilities of Pal Spheres, and most questionable of all, the abilities to turn your Pals into meat.

The cruelty to Pals doesn’t stop with just making them work in factories or having them do battle to other Pals. While these activities are mostly willing on the part of the Pal, the option to butcher one is not. You can unlock this option a little bit down the line as you explore more of Palworld. If you want to learn more about how to unlock this option and get a few extra resources on your hands, we have a quick (and hopefully painless) guide that can show you how.

How Do You Butcher Pals in Palworld?

To unlock the butcher option in Palworld, you’ll need to unlock and craft yourself a Meat Cleaver.

The Meat Cleaver is both a tool and a weapon in Palworld that can be unlocked through the Technology tab of the main menu. Like the pickaxe, axe, and other tools, it will need to be crafted by the player using a few materials and a workbench.

How To Unlock the Meat Cleaver in Palworld

To unlock the Meat Cleaver, you’ll need to reach Technology Level 12. Early grinding can be a challenge, so players likely won’t obtain the tool’s recipe in their first few hours of gameplay. Expect to put some time into grinding.

Once this is done, players will need the following materials:

x5 Ingot

x20 Wood

x4 Stone

The Wood and Stone are easy to come by, but players will need to have unlocked and built the Smelter to turn Ore into Ingots before they will be able to craft the Meat Cleaver for their personal use.

Once the Meat Cleaver is crafted in Palworld, things take a dark turn. Players can interact with one of their own Pals while holding the tool and instead of selecting pet to kneel down and appreciate your companion, it will take care of them. Doing so will yield the same drops received for defeating them in the wild, but through a much more uncomfortable and graphic process.