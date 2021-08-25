Tips to complete Artifact Recovery: Leather Lane in Watch Dogs: Legion

Once you’ve unlocked Assassin Contracts in Watch Dogs: Legion, you’ll have a lot more on your plate as you explore London. This guide covers a few tips for completing an Artifact Recovery mission that sends you to Leather Lane.

Hack your way to victory

Leather Lane is a tiny stronghold that the Templars are using to store an artifact. Regardless of the entrance you use to get in, you should hack your way through each enemy using traps and distractions to your advantage. Once you’ve taken out three enemies, there’s no one else to worry about. We recommend entering from the center of the area and fanning out to the right, then left. The enemy on the left won’t notice while you take everyone else out, leaving you open to do whatever you want.

Use your AR Cloak

Screenshot by Gamepur

This mission doesn’t need to be difficult. There are only a handful of enemies stalking the area, and they’re so spaced out that, as long as you’re careful, you can take each of them down without the others noticing. Try to go into this mission with an Operative who has an AR Cloak. This lets you hide in plain sight after distracting an enemy and still get them with a stealth takedown.

Don’t get too excited about the reward

Screenshot by Gamepur

This mission really is about the stealth gameplay, not the reward. Jacob Frye’s necklace is a nice souvenir from the Assassin’s Creed crossover, but it’s the activity that you should enjoy the most here.