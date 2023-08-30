Top 10 Best Legacy Board Games, Ranked

Over time, board games have evolved, providing numerous hours of amusement, strategy, and good time. Legacy board games take this experience to a new level by introducing a dynamic and evolving gameplay system. In legacy games, every replay permanently modifies the game’s elements, guidelines, and plot. Naturally, many would be interested in trying out the best legacy board games out there. Hence, we’ve put together a list of the top 10 best legacy Board games and ranked them as well.

Pandemic Legacy

Pandemic Legacy revolutionized the legacy game genre, offering an immersive cooperative experience. Players combat global outbreaks of diseases while facing permanent changes to the game world. The storyline unfolds across multiple sessions, keeping players engaged and invested in the outcome.

Gloomhaven

Gloomhaven is a massive legacy dungeon-crawling adventure. Its deep narrative, intricate character progression, and tactical combat make it a standout. The game’s evolving world and scenarios ensure a unique experience for each group of players.

Risk Legacy

Risk Legacy takes the classic game of world domination and adds a dynamic twist. Players create their own game world through choices that lead to permanent alterations to the board and components, creating a personalized gaming experience.

Charterstone

Charterstone blends worker placement and city-building mechanics in an evolving world. Players construct buildings, unlock new components, and contribute to the ever-changing landscape, resulting in a charming and engaging legacy game.

Seafall

Seafall combines exploration, trading, and combat in a legacy game set in an age of sail. Players shape the game’s history through their decisions, revealing new rules, components, and stories as they progress.

Betrayal Legacy

Betrayal Legacy reinvents the horror-themed Betrayal at House on the Hill game with an overarching narrative. As players explore a haunted mansion over generations, they unveil the mysteries hidden within, resulting in a unique and chilling experience.

Rise of Queensdale

Rise of Queensdale merges legacy and Eurogame elements in a charming medieval setting. Players compete to develop their own borough, unlocking new content and storylines over the course of multiple playthroughs.

Clank! Legacy: Acquisitions Incorporated

Clank! Legacy injects the popular deck-building series with legacy mechanics. Players embark on a comedic fantasy adventure, making choices that influence the game world and their characters’ development.

The King’s Dilemma

The King’s Dilemma introduces players to a politically charged legacy game. As royal advisors, players shape the kingdom’s fate through tough decisions, witnessing the long-term consequences unfold across generations.

Machi Koro Legacy

Machi Koro Legacy puts a legacy spin on the beloved Machi Koro dice-rolling game. Players build a city by making decisions that carry over from game to game, creating a progressive and strategic urban development experience.