Top War: Battle Game gift codes (September 2021)

Top War: Battle Game is a strategy game where players become a part of a great war and defeat others in the conquest. Since the game’s player base is enormous, the competition is tough as well. To get a headstart in Top War: Battle Game, players can redeem the below-mentioned codes for rewards.

Working Top War: Battle Game codes

Here are all the active codes for the game:

Eid2021

golden51

mob2021

RK2021

theZimvideo

TOPWAR0401

topwar888

wissenswert

Expired Top War: Battle Game codes

2021NYGIFTS

EternalLand

enj0yxma5

G123_vividarmy

TFAugust

thanksgiving

TopwarEster

topwarmay

vividarmy621

How to redeem Top War: Battle Game codes

To redeem codes in Top War: Battle Game, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Click on your profile avatar on the top left corner of the screen.

Select the settings menu.

Select the Gift Code option, and enter the code.

Redeem the code and claim the free corresponding reward.

How to get more codes for Top War: Battle Game

Interested players can follow the different social media handles for the game as developers often drop codes there. Developers usually reveal the codes during special occasions, collaborations or upon crossing various milestones. Regardless, as new codes are discovered, we will update the guide.