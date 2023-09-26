Top 5 Ways To Get VC Fast In NBA2K24

A crucial aspect of being a proper baller in NBA2K24 is accumulating Virtual Currency (VC), a digital currency that helps players enhance their gaming experience by unlocking various in-game features. This also includes your character’s attributes in MyCareer, which requires VC to upgrade. Needless to say, every player in the game is probably looking to earn VC, so we are listing the 5 best ways to get VC fast in NBA2K24.

Playing MyCareer Mode

MyCareer is a popular mode in NBA2K24 that allows you to earn VC by playing games, completing challenges, and meeting specific performance goals. Consistently playing and excelling in this mode can help you accumulate VC rapidly. Furthermore, if you increase the difficulty of your game mode, you’ll get more VC.

Daily Pick’Em and Affiliation Reward

When you go to the beach in the game in the city, walk towards the footpath where you’ll find Daily Pick’Em machines. Interact with one of the machines and make a prediction for who is going to win that day in the match. If you make the correct prediction, you’ll get VC.

Another daily reward that you can grab is through the Affiliation Reward system. You’ll see two Spin the Wheel equipment near the beach, where you interact with Rise and Elite. Interacting with the machine will allow you to spin, and depending on where the pointer lands, you’ll get the corresponding reward. Here, one of the prizes includes a decent amount of VC.

Completing Quests

NBA2K24 often provides daily tasks and objectives that, when completed, grant you VC. There are also main and side quests, so make it a habit to check in daily and complete these tasks to accumulate VC over time.

Participating in NBA 2KTV Answers

Every Friday, you’ll see a bunch of questions on NBA2KTV, which you can answer to earn VC. These questions are pretty straightforward, so make sure you don’t miss out on these free rewards.

Endorsments

Lastly, picking up endorsements while playing the game will ensure you have a steady in-flow of VC. However, every player who indulges in the MyCareer mode will eventually sign up with endorsements, so you don’t have to do anything extra for this.

By keeping the tips mentioned above in mind, you’ll able to get VC fast in NBA2K24. You can also get VC through Battlepass or by directly purchasing them from the in-game shop, but obviously, you’ll have to shell out real money for that.