Roblox, a massively popular online platform that allows users to create and play games, boasts an enormous library of games spanning various genres and themes. However, within this vast sea of creativity, there are some games that stand out for their sheer weirdness and unconventional concepts. Here, we’ve compiled a list of the top 11 weirdest Roblox games that will make you question the boundaries of gaming and imagination.

The Stalker

In “The Stalker,” players find themselves in a dimly lit, eerie environment, where they must evade a mysterious stalker. The game’s atmosphere, combined with the unnerving presence of the stalker, creates an unsettling experience that’s both bizarre and spine-chilling.

Escape the Bathroom Obby

“Escape the Bathroom Obby” is a game that tests your problem-solving skills in a peculiar setting—the bathroom. Players must navigate through a bathroom-themed obstacle course, encountering odd challenges and quirky designs along the way.

Duck Dash

“Duck Dash” takes a quirky twist on racing games. Players control a rubber duck and race against other ducks, jumping over obstacles and attempting to be the first to cross the finish line. The comical nature of the game adds to its weird and entertaining appeal.

Terror Tower

“Terror Tower” is a bizarre horror game where players must make their way through a tower filled with creepy surprises and unexpected jumpscares. The surreal and unsettling environment of the tower contributes to the game’s overall weirdness.

Survive the Toilet

“Survive the Toilet” is another oddball in the world of Roblox games. As the name suggests, players have to survive a series of toilets that are trying to flush them away. It’s a peculiar concept that adds a unique flavor to the gaming experience.

Banana Eats

In “Banana Eats,” players face off against a giant, murderous banana while attempting to solve puzzles and escape its clutches. The combination of a killer banana and puzzle-solving gameplay creates a strange and entertaining game dynamic.

Robloxian High School

While the concept of a virtual high school isn’t inherently strange, “Robloxian High School” takes it to a whole new level. From the absurdly exaggerated characters to the peculiar school events and activities, this game offers an unusual and humorous take on the high school experience.

Piggy

“Piggy” is a strange yet popular game where players try to escape a house while being pursued by a humanoid pig. The oddity lies in the combination of a pig antagonist and the intense escape gameplay.

The Crusher

“The Crusher” challenges players to survive a series of dangerous crushers, spikes, and other hazards. The absurdity of the traps and the relentless nature of the gameplay contribute to the game’s weird charm.

Funky Friday

“Funky Friday” is a rhythm-based game where players engage in dance battles. The unusual character designs and wacky dance moves make this game a standout in the realm of peculiar Roblox games.

Escape Area 51 Obby

“Escape Area 51 Obby” invites players to navigate through a challenging obstacle course within the infamous Area 51 facility. The game taps into the mysterious and often bizarre conspiracy theories surrounding Area 51, adding an element of weirdness to the gameplay.